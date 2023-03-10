From iconic X-Men to revolutionary Wakandans, explore a list of the 17 greatest black superheroes of all time! Uncover the real-life inspiration behind these powerful heroes and the battles they fight.

Unlike television and film, black superheroes started appearing as major characters in comics since the 1960s. In 1966, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced Black Panther in an issue of Fantastic Four and DC soon followed with Jon Stewart. Both were not just filler characters introduced for the sake of diversity. They went on to become iconic characters.

To answer an ongoing question about “Why aren’t there any major black superheroes?” we created a list of awesome characters that all “real” comic book fans should know and love.

17. Falcon (Sam Wilson)

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan

1st appearance: Captain America #117 (Sept. 1969)

Sam Wilson, the son of a prominent minister, felt jaded by racism and the death of his parents. However, his life changed the day he met Captain America.

Steve Rogers convinces him to adopt a persona to inspire people. He uses his hi-tech costume and avian telepathy as the Falcon to defend Harlem.

The Falcon made his big-screen debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and is portrayed by actor Anthony Mackie.

16. Spawn (Al Simmons)

Publisher: Image Comics

Created by: Todd Mcfarlane

1st appearance: Spawn #1 (may 1992)

Killed by his best friend and sent to hell, Al Simmons, a highly trained assassin, struck a deal with the devil and was reborn as a soldier, Spawn.

The character is by far one of the most noteworthy black superheroes ever and even starred in his own movie (back in 1997), with Michael Jai White as Spawn.

15. Batwing (David Zavimbe)

Publisher: DC Comics

Created by: Grant Morisson and Chris Burnham

1st appearance: Batman, Incorporated #5, 2011

Created by Grant Morrison within the pages of Batman Incorporated, David Zavimbe is a former child soldier whose parents died of HIV/AIDS very early in his life. He is chosen by Batman to represent him as the Batman of Africa.

Batwing dons a powerful suit of armour which augments his strength and allows him to fly.

14. Green Lantern (John Stewart)

Publisher: DC Comics

Created by: Dennis O’Neil and Neal Adams

1st appearance: Green Lantern vol. 2 #87 (December 1971)

John Stewart is an architect selected by the Guardians to be Hal Jordan’s backup Green Lantern after Guy Gardner is seriously injured.

When Jordan gave up being Green Lantern in the ’80s, the Guardians selected John for full-time duty.

Stewart’s power ring provides him with the abilities of all other Green Lanterns.

The character has gone on to become one of the most important black superheroes of all time.

12. Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: Brian Michael Bendis

1st appearance: Ultimate Fallout #4, August 2011

Miles Morales is a half-latino, half-black character who becomes the New Ultimate Spider-man after the death of Peter Parker.

Like the original Spider-Man before him, he’s bitten by a radioactive spider from Oscorp which grants him incredible powers.

After some resistance from fans, the recent animated film, Spider-Man: The Spider-Verse, has projected the character into mainstream media, with many now accepting Miles as Spider-Man’s successor.

11. Misty Knight

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: Tony Isabella and Arvell Jones

1st appearance: (unnamed) Marvel Team-Up (1st series) #1 (March 1972), (name revealed) Marvel Premiere #20 (January, 1975)

Mercedes “Misty” Knight is a kung-fu bionic (an arm courtesy of Tony Stark) detective known for dating Danny Rand (Iron Fist) and for her police work at the New York Police Department.

She has teamed up with various members of The Defenders, including Luke Cage.

10. Black Panther (T’Challa)

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

1st appearance: Fantastic Four #52 (July 1966)

T’Challa, the Black Panther, is a warrior king of the African nation of Wakanda. Described as one of the smartest men in comics, he is an Avenger and Storm’s ex-husband.

Marvel’s Black Panther film broke records and was even considered for a special Oscar award before uproar from the public caused the Academy to change their mind.

Thanks to the popularity of the film, you couldn’t make a list like this without mentioning Black Panther as one of the most famous black superheroes.

9. Storm (Ororo Munroe)

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: Len Wein and Dave Cockrum

1st appearance: Giant-Size X-Men #1 (May 1975)

Marvel’s answer to DC’s Wonder Woman, Ororo Monroe, also known as Storm, is a mutant with the ability to manipulate the weather, like lightning or rain.

She was a member of the X-Men, Avengers, the Fantastic Four and was also the former Queen of Wakanda.

The character was portrayed by Halle Berry in the live-action X-men film franchise.

8. Nick Fury

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Allred (based upon the original character by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby)

1st appearance: Ultimate Marvel Team-Up #5, August 2001

The current version of Nick Fury was moulded off the likeness of Samuel Jackson, who plays the character on the big screen.

More popular than the original White version of the character, Fury was one of the very first super soldiers in the Ultimate universe and went on to become the director of S.H.E.I.L.D.

7. Bishop

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: John Byrne, Jim Lee, and Whilce Portacio

1st appearance: The Uncanny X-Men #282, 1991

X-Men’s Bishop is a mutant from the 22nd century that travelled into the past.

He has the power to channel kinetic energy, releasing it generally through beams of energy.

Bishop became one of the most popular black superheroes during the animated X-Men TV series.

6. Static

Publisher: Milestone Comics

Created by: Denys Cowan, Dwayne McDuffie, Derek Dingle, Christopher Priest and Micheal Davis

1st appearance: Static #1, 1993

Virgil Hawkins was exposed to a mutagenic gas which gave him superpowers. With the ability to control electromagnetism, Static joined the Teen Titans and continued to protect his city.

5. War Machine (James Rhodes)

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: David Michelinie and John Byrne

1st appearance: Iron Man #118, 1979

James or Jim “Rhodey” Rhodes was a US Marine who served several tours in Southeast Asia and became a stand-in replacement for Tony Stark, his close friend, as Iron Man.

Rhodey would eventually become War Machine, followed by Iron Patriot.

4. Power Man (Luke Cage)

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: Archie Goodwin and John Romita Sr

1st appearance: Luke Cage, Hero for hire #1, 1972

Wrongly convicted and imprisoned, Luke Cage was altered in a failed prison experiment that granted him bulletproof skin and super-human strength.

3. Steel (John Henry Irons)

Publisher: DC Comics

Created by: Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove

1st appearance: Adventures of Superman #500, 1993

John Henry Irons was a scientist who created weapons for Lexcorp. Driven by guilt, he was inspired by Superman to become a hero.

When Superman died, after his battle with Doomsday, Steel assumed the mantle.

He eventually became a member of the Superman Family and joined the Justice League.

2. Cyborg (Victor Stone)

Publisher: DC Comics

Created by: Marv Wolfman and George Pérez

1st appearance: DC Comics Presents #26, October 1980

The son of two scientists, Victor Stone was a high school football star exposed to the energy of Apokalyps technology.

His father chose to save his life using experimental technology. He later joined the Justice League and became one of the most famous black superheroes of all time, Cyborg.

1. Blade

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Created by: Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan

1st appearance: The Tomb of Dracula #10 (July 1973)

Blade is a half-human and half-vampire who has dedicated his life to destroying the world of vampires.

Armed with a sword and fighting skills, he has even managed to take on the likes of Dracula.

Actor Wesley Snipes famously played Blade in the movies. Mahershala Ali is set to replace him as Blade in the MCU.

Which other black superheroes deserve a mention on our list?