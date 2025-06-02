If you were hoping Spider-Man: Brand New Day would swing into cinemas on 31 July 2026, it might be time to temper those expectations. With Avengers: Doomsday shifting its release to December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars bumping back to December 17, 2027, things aren’t looking too stable for Marvel Studios’ “carefully planned” Phase 6.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland’s next Spidey film, is originally meant to land right between those two big Avengers events. But that might not happen. On X (formerly Twitter), scooper Daniel Richtman threw a bit of gasoline on the fire. “Now that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set before Doomsday and not after, they gonna change the plot again like they did when it was supposed to come out after Doctor Strange 2 (America Chavez was going to have a major role in No Way Home before the shift),” he shared.

He later followed that up with: “There’s a good chance Spider-Man will get pushed as well, question is if it would still release before Doomsday or after.”

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

And it makes sense. These Marvel films are so intertwined at this point that one date shift is like knocking over the first domino in a very expensive, CGI-filled chain reaction. The ending of Doomsday probably sets up Brand New Day. Or maybe Brand New Day was going to set up Doomsday. Either way, everything’s connected. Because that’s how shared universes work.

There’s also the fact that Marvel is not playing around with filler movies anymore. Phases 4 and 5 weren’t exactly fan favourites. Now, with Phase 6, Kevin Feige seems focused on rebuilding trust and hype with fans, especially with those two massive Avengers films acting as some sort of grand finale.

While there was no mention of Holland in the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, it was probably because Peter’s off doing his own thing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Or at least, he was supposed to be. Some reports claim it could return to the multiverse madness, possibly connecting more directly to Secret Wars. Others are begging for a smaller-scale, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man story where Peter is actually crime-fighting and struggling to pay rent. Either way, Marvel needs to get this one right.

That means Spider-Man 4 can’t just be a one-off. It has to matter. And if they’re serious about that, keeping the July 31, 2026 release might require some serious rewrites or even reshoots. Even something as “minor” as a post-credits scene might need reworking if it’s supposed to tease Doomsday.

Filming for Brand New Day is reportedly set to start in late July in London. So technically, nothing’s delayed… yet. But there’s still time. Plenty of time.

RELATED: Chris Claremont Just Leaked Major Avengers: Secret Wars & Avengers: Doomsday MCU Spoilers