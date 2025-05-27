Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn’t hit cinemas for another two months, but we’ve already gotten a ton of big merch reveals. Weirdly enough, one of the biggest surprises hasn’t come from a new trailer or exclusive still. Nope. It comes from pizza.

Little Caesars, purveyor of hot-and-ready pizzas and now semi-official superhero costume spoilers, has revealed a promotional Fantastic Four: First Steps pizza box that features what looks like a slightly altered version of Mr. Fantastic’s suit. It’s subtle, but fans noticed immediately: the illustrated suit has a white collar, something we haven’t seen in the film’s trailers yet.

Reed Richards’ Fantastic Four Costume Is Different

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

The trailers have already shown us the Fantastic Four’s retro-inspired blue suits, which resemble something straight out of a 1960s sci-fi comic. While the others—Sue, Johnny, and Ben—have consistent white accents around the neck or collar, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, doesn’t. Just a clean, full-body blue look with white boots, gloves, and belt. No white on the shoulders. Until now.

So what’s going on here? Did Little Caesars accidentally spoil a Fantastic Four: First Steps costume change? Or is this just a design flub by the illustrator? Maybe Reed’s got two suits in the film. Maybe he gets an upgrade. Marvel hasn’t explained the discrepancy yet, but fans are already spinning theories.

Of course, the simple explanation could just be that the suit’s lack of a white collar in the trailer is a deliberate choice. Maybe it’s just meant to visually set him apart as the leader.

Marvel Fans React To The Little Caesars’ Fantastic Four: First Steps Pizza Boxes

Of course, because the internet exists, reactions to the pizza promo are already flying in. On Reddit, the roast session was in full swing. “Human Torch has melted the pizza,” joked one user. “This crust tastes like rocks!” said another, clearly channelling their inner Ben Grimm. “Pretty nice box, I’m sure it tastes better than the pizza there, unfortunately,” one more piled on.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

While most fans are just hungry for answers right now, the bigger question is: will these vintage Fantastic Four suits survive once the team transitions into the modern MCU timeline? Or will they get the typical nano-upgrade like everyone else?

