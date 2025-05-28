Marvel is ready to rewind the clock and give us a very important Wakandan history lesson this August on Disney+ with Eyes of Wakanda. The good news is that the animated show is not just going to look cool, it’s going to sound incredible too. Marvel has tapped award-winning Egyptian composer Hesham Nazih, who previously scored Moon Knight, to handle the music.

If you’re already nodding your head to the Moon Knight theme, you’re not alone. One Redditor even claimed, “Hot take but Nazih’s score for Moon Knight is the most musically interesting thing to come out of the MCU since 2012.” That’s not really shade — that’s facts.

Nazih’s got over 40 award-winning films under his belt, with his unique style being a musical fusion with actual purpose. He doesn’t just add a flute here and a drum there. He blends sounds from different cultures and creates something that actually feels organic, which is exactly what a story about Wakanda’s rich, layered history needs.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Remember how Ludwig Göransson’s score for Black Panther wasn’t just a soundtrack, but part of the storytelling? That’s the bar now. While DC fans are still humming Hans Zimmer’s Man of Steel theme and blasting The Batman soundtrack like it just dropped, outside of a few bangers, most MCU scores haven’t exactly been great. Marvel’s clearly been paying attention and adjusting over the years.

Eyes of Wakanda isn’t just a musical experiment though — it’s a time-spanning espionage epic that might finally justify the MCU’s animated push. According to showrunner Todd Harris, the story kicks off “during the end of the Western Bronze Age,” setting the stage for a “Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond.” So basically: ancient spies, sleek tech, and royal drama set to musical fire.

The show won’t just follow one generation of Wakandans (it’s more than T’Challa’s story). It weaves through 10,000 years of their history. That’s a lot of storytelling, a lot of evolution — and a massive playground for Nazih to experiment with sound. Think tribal drums for the early eras, digital synths for the futuristic years, and everything in between.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

And it matters. Music has always been a major part of Black Panther’s identity. The drums, the chants, the energy — they weren’t just for show. They carried African culture.

Thankfully, Hesham Nazih sounds like the perfect composer to make Eyes of Wakanda stand out musically.

