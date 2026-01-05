Even as James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash moves past the $1-billion mark worldwide, the likelihood of the director returning for another sequel seems to be declining, leaving the door open for another filmmaker to take the reins. But who could fill the shoes of one of the biggest directors of all time (I mean, this is his fourth film in a row to pass the $1-billion mark)? James Wan, 48, the filmmaker who helped define modern horror and then laughed his way to the bank with superheroes and street racers, wants a go.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Wan quietly through his hat in the ring. “I have not done Avatar. Yeah, if you could put a good one for me with James Cameron, I’d love to take a crack at that.” That’s a really big and bold request, even for the guy who brought us Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, Furious 7, and Aquaman (one of the few DCEU films that pushed beyond $1 billion at the box office).

Meanwhile, James Cameron, now 71, sounds tired. He’s not burned out, but he is super realistic about his time and how much he is willing to devote to the franchise moving forward. After living in Avatar land for decades, he’s hinted that Fire and Ash could serve as a stopping point if needed. “This is the culmination of a story arc, but that may not be how the public sees it.” He also reminded everyone that Avatar started back in 1995. That’s a long time ago.

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

The third film pushes Jake Sully and Neytiri back into trouble. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as the Na’vi parents dealing with grief, old enemies, and a fiery new threat. Oona Chaplin’s Varang leads the Ash People, while the Metkayina clan tests loyalty and survival. Crowds showed up again. They always do. The film has already pulled in $306 million in North America, $777 million overseas, and another $40 million last weekend alone.

Of course Cameron hasn’t completely ruled out stepping back from directing parts four and five. He just might play a different role in their production (but will still keep a close eye on the films). “I don’t think there’d ever be another Avatar movie that I didn’t produce closely,” he said. Also, if the saga ends early, he’s ready to spill everything. “I’ll hold a press conference and I’ll tell you what we were gonna do. How’s that?”

So imagine this for Avatar 4. James Cameron is producing. James Wan is directing. If you’re a studio executive, your calculator might explode.

RELATED: James Cameron Opens Up About AI Usage In Avatar: Fire and Ash