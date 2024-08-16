Most DC fans would agree that Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman gave us a darker, more horror-infused take on the Caped Crusader. Scenes like Batman crouched on the ceiling of a dark abandoned building and Bruce Wayne’s nightmare of being bitten by a giant bat were genuinely terrifying. While Batman has flirted with horror elements, the DC franchise has never fully committed to the genre. That’s why a Batman horror movie, directed by James Wan (The Conjuring), in the vein of Brightburn, would be an exciting direction to explore.

Evil Batman

The idea of an “evil Superman” is something we’ve seen countless times before. Even DC has toyed with the idea, with storylines like Red Son and Injustice being some of the most iconic in the Man of Steel’s publication history. The appeal is easy to see: an all-powerful metahuman using his powers against humanity makes for the perfect horror monster – especially when there’s no one there to stand against them.

As much as Homelander has become the poster boy for “Evil Supermen” these days, David Yarovesky’s Brightburn remains one of the most chilling superhero horror films ever made. For a genre that’s rarely – if ever – explored, Yarovesky created a compelling mythos that could stand head to head against some of the most historied comic book villains.

However, that was five years ago. 2019’s Brightburn seemed like a promising start to an ambitious horror franchise, but for some reason, that never happened. As time moves on, even James Gunn, who worked as a producer on Brightburn, believes Brightburn 2 is “ Unlikely .”

On the other hand, just because a Brightburn sequel might not happen doesn’t mean the entire superhero horror genre needs to die. Brightburn ends with a terrifying idea: all around the globe, super-powered humans have emerged to terrorize the populace, possibly ushering a twisted version of the Justice League – and you can’t have a proper Justice League without the one funding it all: Batman.

The Darkest Knight

Even the comics tell us that Batman’s most trusty weapon is fear. Villains like Jonathan Crane’s Scarecrow tremble when they see the Dark Knight because he knows he’s a beacon of justice for Gotham and because he might be about to break your legs. That fear keeps Gotham’s criminal underworld at bay, but what if Batman used that fear against the Gothamites?

As Alan Moore said in The Killing Joke, “All it takes is just one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy.” Batman is always just one miscalculated punch away from becoming a murderer, and maybe that’s why villains fear him as much as they do.

Biting The Hand That Feeds

If the concept of an evil Superman works well in horror, then an evil Batman seems like a match made in Heaven. After all, the Dark Knight is known for stalking his prey in the night and for his relentless physical prowess – all the trademarks of some of the most memorable horror movie killers.

A spiritual successor to Britghtburn could run with this idea of Batman as a hunter, taking cues from storylines like The Batman Who Laughs and even Flashpoint. The latter gave us a credible reason for “Batman” choosing to become a ruthless killer, which a horror movie might need to make the plot more believable.

Why James Wan Is Perfect For A Batman Horror Movie

James Wan is a master of turning neat horror concepts into franchises, and an evil Justice League seems right up his alley. Now that we’ve seen the horrors of an evil Superman, an evil Batman should not be far behind. Unless he chooses to surprise everyone and releases an evil Aquaman film instead. Now that would be a twist of M. Night Shyamalan proportions right there.

Together with his production company, Atomic Monster, Wan has turned films that seem destined to be standalone affairs into successful horror empires. The Conjuring and Insidious cinematic universes would have crumbled under the pressure were it not for Wan’s artistic vision.

Considering his experience working with DC in films like Aquaman, it’s safe to say he has a knack for superhero flicks. Now all that’s left is to combine James Wan’s passion with his love for the macabre and you got yourself the perfect pick for a horror “Batman” movie.

And even if it isn’t an original story about a villainous Batman, the Dark Knight has his fair share of terrific villains that would fit the R-rated nature of Wan’s filmography. Characters like Victor Zsasz and Professor Pyg would work well with Wan’s gory roots. It’s safe to say that no one would object to a more mature Batman film – especially not after seeing how well Wan handled the Aquaman IP. Except for The Lost Kingdom. Let’s not talk about that one.

Tell us, would you like a Batman horror movie directed by James Wan?