Lin Shaye has zero time for rumours about slowing down. On 16 November 2025, the Insidious star jumped on Facebook to clear the air in all-caps: “FALSE INFORMATION THAT THIS INSIDIOUS IS ‘MY LAST FILM’ AND/OR IS ‘LAST FILM OF THE FRANCHISE!…FALSE NEWS…WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED!…” That’s exactly the type of message you expect from an 82-year-old horror icon who has died on-screen more times than she cares to count but still refuses to leave the party. Elise Rainier forever!

The sixth Insidious movie wrapped filming just recently, confirmed by director Jacob Chase on Instagram. He posted a photo of a clapperboard and wrote, “That’s a wrap on the next chapter of INSIDIOUS. I’m wildly grateful to the cast, the crew, and for the dedication and care they put into every frame. See you in August.”

Blumhouse and Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films are backing the next chapter, arriving August 2026. It follows the massive success of 2023’s Insidious: The Red Door, the biggest earner of the franchise, pulling in nearly $190 million worldwide. As a whole, the Insidious series has crossed $740 million since first terrifying audiences at TIFF back in 2010. Not bad for a cursed kid and a medium with questionable safety boundaries.

Image Credit: Blumhouse Productions

Plot details remain locked up in The Further, though we know Shaye and newcomer Amelia Eve are leading the charge. Eve already proved she can do supernatural trauma in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor. It’s still unknown if Patrick Wilson will return, which feels rude considering he helped build this ghost-infested empire. But Shaye’s back, and that’s the continuity fans care about.

Her horror résumé is pretty amazing: A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, 2001 Maniacs. Plus, the Farrelly Brothers comedies that made her a scene-stealer in Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary.

And she still loves horror. When asked about her favourite scary movie, she didn’t hesitate to tell PopHorror: “I always come up with The Shining… and some of Alfred Hitchcock’s films, like The Birds and Psycho… Jordan Peele makes some pretty scary movies… As well as James Wan, of course.”

So, even at 82, Lin Shaye isn’t going anywhere. She’ll be popping up in plenty more horror movies over the next few years.

RELATED: Insidious 3: The Shocking Prequel That’s Been Totally Forgotten