While Millie Bobby Brown might be best-known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, her true fans know that Enola Holmes is where the actress gets to truly shine. The good news is that the streaming service has just confirmed Enola Holmes 3‘s July 1 release date, along with the first images from the upcoming film. And this time, the mystery comes along with a wedding dress, too.

Enola Holmes 3 First Look: Wedding Twist, Fire Scenes & Returning Cast

Image Credit: Netflix

The first images of Enola Holmes 3 show the cast’s return. We see Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, spying behind a corner. Louis Partridge’s Tewkesbury and Enola are both smiling as she sits close to him. Tewkesbury and Himesh Patel’s Dr. Watson in conversation. Enola is in a building set on fire. Tewkesbury proposes to Enola with a flower as an engagement ring. And Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes is standing alongside Enola, both of them staring up at a building.

The biggest surprise for fans, however, is that wedding bells are ringing for the young couple in Enola Holmes 3. There’s an official image of Enola in a wedding gown.

But something looks off in the image. You can tell that Enola is in for an unsettling surprise. But we’ll have to wait until the first footage arrives in order to make out what the big new mystery is.

What Is Enola Holmes 3 About? Plot, Malta Setting & Story Details

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Image Credit: Netflix

The story in Enola Holmes 3 shifts to Malta, with the official logline reading: “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

That says a lot without giving too much away. In short, we can expect a messy story that involves plenty of puzzles, mystery and action.

Behind the camera, Philip Barantini takes over directing duties from Harry Bradbeer, with Jack Thorne continuing to shape the story based on Nancy Springer’s book series.

Millie Bobby Brown has summed up where Enola is mentally right now: “She’s built something for herself, which is amazing, but she’s also questioning what she wants next. I think that’s something so many people can relate to. There’s this pressure of, ‘Ok, I’ve achieved this… but who am I now?’”

That question hangs over everything in Enola Holmes 3. The case, the relationship, and their future.

The Enola Holmes Book Series: How the Movies Compare to the Novels

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The Enola Holmes Mysteries is a nine-book novel series about the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes and the many adventures she goes on in Victorian England as she journeys to establish her own detective agency while confronting the reality of being in a male-dominated era and a male-dominated industry.

In September 2020, Nancy Springer’s novel was adapted into the first Enola Holmes movie, which featured Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown in the title role alongside Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin’s Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria Holmes (the mother of the Holmes’ siblings and an original character created by Nancy Springer).

November of 2022 saw the Enola Holmes Netflix movie getting a sequel, based on the second book of Nancy Springer’s book series, The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, which garnered high praise from fans and critics alike, leading to the burning question of the potential release date of the third instalment in the franchise.

Is Enola Holmes 3 Based on The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets?

Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson in Enola Holmes 3. Image Credit: Netlfix

Based on the previous two films, we can safely assume that the third instalment of Enola Holmes is going to be based on The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets.

In the book, Sherlock’s partner, Dr. Watson, is kidnapped, and Sherlock finds himself struggling to uncover the mystery behind his missing friend’s disappearance. When a disguised Enola visits Watson’s wife, she spots a bouquet that was said to have been sent by one of his patients. However, Enola knows better, understanding that the flowers used in the bouquet symbolize death. She swears that she will be the one to rescue the doctor.

There’s no question that we will see Enola, Tewkesbury, and Sherlock working together once again—along with what will probably be a very brief appearance by John Watson. The three of them have made such a great team in the past that they’re sure to be just as much fun in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3.

Enola has grown famous for her extensive amounts of disguises that she uses to give herself the advantage in different situations, so there’s no chance that they won’t be just as entertaining and elaborate as the last few she’s worn and there’s also sure to be plenty of fourth wall breaking done by her.

How Enola Holmes 3 Connects to the Ending of the Second Movie

Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Image Credit: Netflix

With Watson finally introduced in the Enola Holmes universe (much to every Sherlock fan’s joy) and Moriarty having escaped from police custody at the end of the second Netflix film, there’s still plenty that could happen in Enola Holmes 3. Her innate ability to hide from even the great Sherlock Holmes has made fans excited to see what new dangerous situations she’ll create for Enola to get herself into.

Despite having very little screen time, Moriarty still managed to make a fantastic and ominous villain. However, the character was part of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes universe and not actually part of the original Enola Holmes novel series.

The character of Miss Mira Troy seems to be original and a combination of Professor Moriarty and Irene Adler from Sherlock’s story, meaning that the second movie went a little off course from the book.

This could mean for the third movie that the story will still be based on the third book but will introduce new and original story elements. This would give fans who have read the books something new and exciting to look forward to while still attempting to do the novel justice.

Characters We Want Back in Enola Holmes 3

Image Credit: Netflix

Besides the obvious, it would be nice to see Sam Claflin come back as Mycroft in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3. He was the source of a major obstacle for Enola. It would be interesting to see what he thinks of Enola running her own agency and whether he’ll try to get her back to finishing school despite her being very capable of escaping, especially when she accepts help.

Many fans are hoping for more appearances by Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria. She’s definitely one of the more entertaining characters, and many of the scenes she’s in are guaranteed to make you laugh, whether she is performing a mildly ridiculous laugh or almost accidentally taking her daughter’s face off with a weapon she probably shouldn’t be wielding.

There have been some talks about her character possibly receiving a film of her own. It would be a prequel to Enola Holmes and tell the story of what happened before her daughter arrived in the picture. It’d be interesting to see how she interacts with her late husband and their sons and whether she was as radical as she is now.

Will There Be More Enola Holmes Movies or Spin-Offs After Part 3?

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Image Credit: Netflix

Nancy Springer wrote the youngest Holmes story in seven books, so there is plenty of material for Bradbeer to choose from if he continues to direct the film series. When the first one came out, he said, “It’d be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they’re extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period.”

Enola is an extremely enjoyable and entertaining character that sends a great message to all who watch the films, especially young girls: Be comfortable with yourself and who you are, but remember that you don’t have to take on the world by yourself.