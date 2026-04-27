Harold Perrineau actually has plenty of experience with fan backlash online. He first faced it with Lost, when audiences were angered by the show’s controversial ending, and then again with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which divided fans of the franchise. Now, he’s facing it again with FROM after news broke that the show will end with Season 5. Perrineau recently took to X to respond to comments about the sci-fi horror show, including one fan who is deeply disappointed that it only has one final season left.

Since the announcement, fans of FROM have been quite vocal about their frustration online. Many are calling the decision a huge mistake and hope that the series will continue for years to come. Despite its very high ratings, that isn’t happening, unfortunately.

Image Credit: MGM+

But MGM+ probably could have chosen better timing here. The studio announced its decision right before Season 4 began airing. For viewers, it hit really hard, especially since they now know that with every new episode, they draw closer to the end. It’s like having a Halloween party and then telling everyone dancing that they’ve got to go home in an hour.

One FROM fan responded to Perrineau on X, calling the decision sad and questioning why Hollywood keeps cancelling shows that actually work. “So @FROMonMGM is the highest rated show and they’re cancelling it after S5? Hollywood has fallen, even great shows can’t last. @HaroldPerrineau you and your generation are the last to rule Hollywood, just look at your Oz alumni @kirkacevedo. I grew up watching you guys. It’s sad,” he wrote respectfully, but clearly frustrated with the news.

Perrineau, who plays Boyd Stevens on FROM, didn’t ignore his message. “We want to bring the best version possible to the screen. 5 seasons does that for us,” he replied kindly.

We want to bring the best version possible to the screen. 5 seasons does that for us. — Harold Perrineau (@HaroldPerrineau) April 26, 2026

See, Perrineau himself sounds heartbroken about the show ending. In an interview with Yahoo, he said, “I don’t want it to end, because I’m enjoying it. But I know that there’s always a point beyond which you shouldn’t go.” That’s a lesson he probably learned the hard way with some of the previous shows he worked on.

But that’s also the part fans don’t always want to believe. Sometimes a TV series actually knows exactly how long it needs and how far it can stretch things out. If they push it any further, they run the risk of turning a tight show into something very tired that just drags on for no real reason (just look at The Walking Dead, for example).

And it’s not all bad or sad news, right? The good news is that the creative team promises that FROM will go out with a huge bang. John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner, and Jack Bender promise a real ending with real answers – and maybe a few exciting twists that audiences definitely didn’t see coming.

Season 4 of FROM, which has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, kicked off on April 19 and is already working towards a weird ending where not everyone in the town will make it out alive.

RELATED: 20 TV Character Deaths We Still Have Not Gotten Over In 2025