In the realm of the Marvel Universe, where cosmic beings hurl planets and gods clash with titans, it’s easy to overlook the extraordinary feats achieved by mere mortals. We may give high praise to Ultron and Galactus for their great strength and power, but the humans of Marvel deserve their respect, too. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do today. Here is a list of the strongest humans in the Marvel Universe.

This list will delve into the remarkable strength and skill possessed by Marvel’s strongest humans, but (capital letters) we won’t include mutants like the X-Men or other beings whose strengths transcend human potential; otherwise, the list (of the most powerful humans in the Marvel universe) will be skewed and unfair. So, straight away, characters like Captain America (enhanced serum) or Captain Marvel (Kree heritage) are disqualified. Sorry.

What we’re interested in are those individuals who, without the aid of serums, mutations, or cosmic accidents (too bad, Peter Parker and Bruce Banner), prove that the human spirit, when honed to its peak through discipline and determination, can rival even the seemingly superhuman.

What is the point of a list like this? Well, it’s a testament to the boundless potential within each of us. It celebrates heroes and villains who have carved their names among the legends of the Marvel Universe without any unfair advantage or outside help. This group is here to remind us that even without fantastical powers, we, as mere mortals, can do amazing things and overcome any seemingly insurmountable odds we face. It goes beyond being muscle-bound and buff; it’s about having a spirit that isn’t easy to beat. Don’t we all want that?

Now, given how emotional we all tend to be about our favourite superheroes, it’s likely (read: definite) that we’ll ruffle some feathers. Don’t get too worked up, though. Calmly go through our list and share your opinion in the comments section after you’re done. Away we go.

16. The Punisher

Is Frank Castle, The Punisher, driven by justice or vengeance? The Punisher debuted in 1974’s The Amazing Spider-Man #129 as a vigilante assassin hired to kill Spider-Man for the apparent murder of Norman Osbourne. Castle is a former marine whose family was murdered by the mob. Courts and cops are too corrupt and slow in exacting justice; what is a man of a mission to eradicate the scum of the earth to do? He takes matters into his own hands, hunts down the guilty, and makes them pay for their crimes.

Punisher is one of the most feared men on the streets. He doesn’t follow the rules and is fearless in his quest to punish criminals and villains. Castle possesses top hand-to-hand combat skills and weapons training. Above all, he possesses an indomitable will, making him as strong as he needs to be when the job needs it. He can overcome fear and weakness to tackle any challenge standing in his way.

15. Bullseye

Bullseye is an antagonist for Daredevil and is featured in Thunderbolts and The Punisher. He is an expert marksman and can use any item and turn it into a deadly weapon, with playing cards as his weapons of choice. Bullseye is always looking to defeat Daredevil, even causing the death of Daredevil’s love interests in, Elektra and Carmen Page. Bullseye seems unconcerned and offers his deadly abilities and skills to the highest bidder. Although he has no superpowers, Bullseye’s superb aim and marksmanship enhance his fighting abilities to the point where he can be considered a lethal threat.

14. Okoye

As the general of the Dora Milaje and head of Wakandan armed forces, Okoye can hold her own against any threat in hand-to-hand combat. She is the personal bodyguard of King T’Challa and is a beacon of tradition, honour and service to her country. Chosen from a young age to join the elite Dora Milaje special forces, Okoye will sacrifice life and limb to overcome her adversaries. Her strength lies not just in her skills as a warrior but also in her ability to inspire those around her, especially her fellow warriors, who will follow her into any battle no matter how great the odds are stacked against them.

13. Hawkeye

Clint Barton has no superpowers but, with his talents and determination, has become an iconic figure in comics. Clint joined the circus as an orphan and soon found that trick shots and archery were one of his strengths. Barton joined the Avengers, and his marksmanship helped the team get out of many difficult spots. Hawkeyes’ quest for justice and aiding the powerless soon sent him into the arms of S.H.I.E.L.D. The purple archer also possesses remarkable martial arts abilities and can be considered a living weapon.

In training with Captain America, Trick Shot and Swordsman, Hawkeye can use any means and weapon to gain the upper hand. Perfecting his abilities, Hawkeye even went head-to-head with Taskmaster. He has incredible natural abilities, and Hawkeye uses his razor-sharp wits and street smartness to help lead the battle-hardened reformed villains and criminals known as the Thunderbolts.

12. Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson made her famous in the MCU. Although she is not as physically strong as many other heroes and villains, her elite spy and espionage training has honed her natural abilities beyond those of most humans. Her training in the red room and her experience in the field make her a vital asset to any team or organisation. Natasha Romanoff uses her incredible martial arts skills to fight off and contain individuals far stronger than she is.

Her speed and precision will enable her to neutralise her opponents faster than they can think. As Black Widow, Natasha is a master weapons expert, utilising knives and assault rifles with precision. Her sharp mental gifts are another feature that augments her physical skill and helps her to use her training to its full potential. Black Widow should never be underestimated, and with her vast skill set and training, she is, without a doubt, one of the strongest humans in the Marvel Universe.

11. Red Skull

To become a psychotic supervillain like Red Skull (Johann Schmidt), you need the will to dominate and the intelligence to weaken and beat your enemies. Red Skull has no special powers by himself. There have been times when he possessed Captain America’s strength, stamina, and endurance, but the archvillain temporarily usurped these.

Schmidt has a master plan for world conquest and will do anything to gain it. In the comics, he dons a red mask to terrorise his victims and, as a master tactician, can outthink most of his opponents. Red Skull can also be tough to beat in physical combat as he is in peak physical form and wields potent physical strength despite not having super abilities.

10. Ka-Zar

As protector of the Savage Land, Ka-Zar possesses peak human strength, speed and fighting ability. With his hyper-intelligent sabretooth tiger named Zabu as his companion, KA-Zar is an expert hunter and warrior. He was born in England, but his father, Lord Plunder, an aristocrat, took him to Antarctica to a mythical prehistoric place called the Savage Land, where he was raised. As a lord of the jungle, Ka-Zar developed a unique fighting ability shaped by years in the wilds amongst the animals and native inhabitants. Ka-Zar can also communicate with animals and will do anything to protect the secret territory of Savage Land.

9. M’Baku

Leader of the Jabari tribe and known as the Man-Ape, M’Baku rejects the encroachment of modernity in favour of ancient Wakandan and Jabari traditions. M’Baku is known as a great warrior, possessing incredible physical strength and a high skill level as a fighter. M’Baku is a loyal Wakandan who seeks to uphold his people’s dignity and help them prosper without compromising their values and way of life. Although M’Baku eventually possesses enhanced strength by consuming the flesh of the sacred white gorilla, he usually uses his wits and natural abilities to overcome his rivals.

8. Crossbones

Although he developed powers for a while after being exposed to corrupted Terrigen Mists, Brock Rumlow, known as Crossbones, is generally a plain old human without special powers. Instead, he is a cutthroat mercenary and assassin who started as a street punk leading a small-time gang before he joined Taskmasters School for criminals, where he quickly rose the ranks to become a teacher and eventually found his way into the service of Red Skull, where he becomes the leader of the notorious Skeleton Crew.

A brutal fighter, Crossbones had several run is with Captain America and always proved a powerful and challenging foe to Cap and many other heroes. Crossbones has an expert military mind and can use brilliant strategy alongside his natural strength and combat skills to undermine and overpower even the best fighter.

7. Erik Killmonger

Killmonger doesn’t need the heart-shaped herb of Wakanda to be a potent warrior. His hatred of Wakandan Royalty drives him to perfect his weapons expert and fighter skills. Driven by revenge, Killmonger wants to usurp the throne of Wakanda and topple T’Challa as King. Eric’s vendetta against his relations makes him ruthless and a worthy adversary to Black Panther.

Erik blames the Wakandan monarchy for the death of his parents and is always seeking ways and means to destabilise the current order. Radical in his beliefs, Eric also thinks that Wakanda is not doing enough to uplift black people worldwide. His ambition and radical ideas make him volatile, and his expert fighting skills and intelligence make Killmonger one of the most interesting villains in the Marvel Universe.

6. Bucky Barnes

When he became the Winter Solider, Bucky went from war hero and friend to deadly assassin and warrior. Driven to despair after HYDRA poisoned his mind, Bucky has faced his demons and overcame incredible odds to become the hero he was always meant to be. Bucky’s desire for redemption drives him and helps to spur him to become Captain America’s trusted friend and exacter of justice.

Bucky’s robotic arm gives him considerable strength, and with it, he can crush, lift, and punch his way through the likes of Captain America. With his military training, Bucky has expert combat skills even without his mechanical arm. He honed and refined his abilities as a soldier and as an assassin for HYDRA.

5. Taskmaster

Growing up with photographic reflexes, Anthony Masters can mimic the movements of any hero or villain to become a dangerous opponent that can outmanoeuvre even the best of fighters. As one of the most skilled and robust humans in the Marvel Universe, his fighting skills make him a nearly unstoppable character who seeks perfection and mastery of all forms of combat. Taskmaster is a formidable mercenary that will go to extreme lengths to neutralise his opponents.

As an assassin with incredible fighting skills, Taskmaster is sought after by various criminal enterprises who see him as a prized asset. He can battle with Captain America and Iron Man, with these heroes having to use all their abilities to stand against him.

4. Doctor Octopus

One of Spider-Man’s primary opponents, Doctor Otto Octavius, is a brilliant physicist whose experiments led him to become Doctor Octopus. With his mechanised tentacles, Doctor Octopus becomes a dangerous villain with immense strength at his disposal. The experiment fused his mind and machines to the point where the real Octavius lies buried underneath an alter ego, forever seeking to eliminate the world of Spider-Man. Octavius is on a never-ending quest for knowledge, and the malevolent force from the tentacles drives him to a life of crime to accomplish his goals.

Spider-Man constantly thwarts Doctor Octopus’ plans, and in response, the evil Dr. creates the Sinister Six, composed of himself, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, Vulture and Sandman. Doctor Octopus may be a bad guy, but he is ultimately a tragic figure who succumbs to his over-ambition and thirst for knowledge. Despite his powerful tentacles, Doctor Octopus is just an ordinary human who went down the wrong path and paid with his freedom and mind. Enslaved into a machine, Doctor Otto Octavius is cursed to become a monster of his own making.

3. War Machine

James Rhodes is Tony Stark’s best friend and ally. As a former fighter pilot and army veteran, Rhodes is the perfect choice besides Tony to command an Iron Man suite of armour. His suit is not as advanced as Tony’s but also comes fitted with advanced weaponry and augments Colonel Rhodes’ natural strength and stamina. War Machine does have tactical training as a combatant, but with the suit, he becomes a formidable hero alongside Iron Man.

His War Machine suit is equipped with various artillery, such as cannons, machine guns and missiles, which can engage and battle with a host of enemy threats. Rhodes also possesses years of experience as a fighter and soldier, helping to navigate the dangerous world of terrorism while helping and guiding his hot-headed friend Tony Stark.

2. Iron Man

Tony is an ordinary guy with extraordinary intelligence and skill as an engineer. Raised as an army brat, Tony lived a spoilt life that led him to question his role in society. As a weapons manufacturer and businessman, Tony developed the biggest and best weapons known to man without taking stock of the dangers these weapons possess in the wrong hands. Using his heightened intelligence, Tony created the Iron Man suit to help him fight crime and stop warmongers in their tracks.

As a man, Tony possesses none of the thrilling powers of Captain America, The Hulk or Thor, but in his Iron Man suit, he can withstand the blast of cosmic rays and the thunderous claps of the Hulk (for a short while). The Iron Man suit helps Tony to become a hero and make amends for his wayward past life.

As a flawed hero, Iron Man rises above his dark past and overcomes his demons. Using his suit, which is equipped with A.I. and a host of tactical weaponry, Tony battles the likes of Mandarin, Whiplash, Kang the Destroyer and Iron Monger. The Iron Man suit gives Tony incredible strength and abilities to make him one of the top strongest humans in the Marvel Universe.

1. Kingpin

Arch villain to Daredevil, Wilson Fisk, is a formidable enemy and cunning, ruthless mobster. As well as making things difficult for Daredevil, Kingpin also causes havoc for Spider-Man and The Punisher. Kingpin is a bulky, powerful, intimidating villain with a vast criminal empire. Don’t let his antics as a mob boss fool you; he is a force to be reckoned with and can hold his own against any opponent in hand-to-hand combat. Only a fool would double cross or upset Fisk, known for being ruthless in his will to dominate the criminal underworld.

As much as he enjoys subjugating his fellow mobsters, Kingpin loves nothing more than to defeat Daredevil and Spider-Man, who are constantly interfering in his plans. Kingpin may be powerful in combat, but his most deadly weapon is his mind, which can analyse and discover your fundamental fears and weaknesses. Kingpin can uncover what makes you tick and exploit your weaknesses. Kingpin’s vast wealth, influence, brute strength, and mental savviness make him the ideal candidate for the strongest human in the Marvel Universe. He doesn’t need technology or superpowers to get the job done, just his resources and toughness.

Do you agree with this list? Who would you have included in your list of the most powerful humans in the Marvel Universe?

