Today, 19 June 2026, is the 45th anniversary of Superman II and the day the world knelt before Terence Stamp’s General Zod, the film’s menacing Kryptonian villain. The character and the performance reshaped comic book villains forever, and his influence can still be felt today in villains like Loki, Ronan the Accuser, Killmonger, and even Black Adam. It’s no surprise then that less than a year after the death of the man who played him, General Zod has never been more alive. And it’s all due to Stamp.

Stamp passed away on August 17, 2025, at the age of 87. And in honor of his performance, cinemas in Los Angeles were running Superman double features in his honour in the weeks that followed. Not many actors are celebrated that way, especially for a character from 45 years ago. But Stamp’s General Zod and his iconic line, “Kneel before Zod!”, remains part of pop culture even in 2026.

And the character’s footprint continues to expand in every direction. James Gunn has teased that Zod is possibly among two major DC characters set to appear in the DCU “in not too long”. And given that Supergirl, which arrives in movie theaters on June 26, takes place at Krypton before its destruction, it’s possible that we’ll get an early glimpse of the character before he demands Superman to kneel before him in a future film.

But Zod is back in the comics too. DC just announced Kingdom of Zod, a two-month crossover event launching in August across Superman, Action Comics, Superman Unlimited and Supergirl, ending in a climactic one-shot special on September 30.

It seems Stamp’s Superman II character is finally getting his wish in 2026. The world is kneeling before Zod.

But to fully understand why Zod continues to endure and why every new version circles back to Stamp’s blueprint, you have to go back to 1981 and get what Terence Stamp actually did for the genre.

Kneel Before The Blueprint: What Terence Stamp Built In 1980

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

It takes some villains entire trilogies to establish themselves as credible threats in modern comic book movies. All it took for Terence Stamp’s General Zod to enter the Hall of Infamy of Superman villains was three words: Kneel before Zod. 45 years after the release of Superman II, Stamp’s take on Zod remains the gold standard for Superman villains, and it’s clear to see why.

Choosing a classic thespian to play the main villain in a comic book movie was almost unthinkable in 1980. Still, the gamble paid off, and Terence Stamp’s performance elevated Superman II to the same heights as the 1978 original – and even surpassed it at some moments. What made his Zod so unique, especially if we compare it to Michael Shannon’s or Smallville‘s Callum Blue? “The devil is in the details,” as they say, and no one plays a devilish villain as believably as Terence Stamp.

The Villain Who Redefined What A Comic Book Bad Guy Could Be

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Even when he’s not playing a villain, Stamp has a uniquely imposing aura that evokes respect. And fear. Mostly fear. For his General Zod, Stamp played the character not as a belligerent autocrat or a screaming madman, but as a bored, unimpressed aristocrat who could not care less for humanity’s future.

One thing you notice immediately about Superman II‘s General Zod is how “classic” he feels. He’s not your average comic book villain; this Zod feels like a classic, Shakespearean despot, thirsty for power but capable of keeping his emotions in check at all times. That borderline unnatural composure makes him feel even more alien to Superman, and to us. This is the first time that we, as the audience, see a “real” Kryptonian in action – and it’s as terrifying as it gets.

Why Stamp’s Zod Is The Perfect Dark Mirror To Superman

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

By now, it’s become commonplace for comic book films to introduce an “evil” version of the main character as the villain. Whether it’s the Iron Monger or Superman IV‘s Nuclear Man, facing a hero’s “dark reflection” is a rite of passage for most live-action superhero films. Again, Stamp’s Zod wasn’t just one of the precursors for this entire genre: it nailed the formula on the first try.

This version of Zod is the perfect antithesis to Christopher Reeve’s Superman. Cold, scheming, and with a complete disregard for everything that Clark Kent holds dear, General Zod is what Superman could have been had he not been raised by the Kents. Their showdown ultimately proves why Superman is the hero that he is. He emerges from their clash with a renewed sense of duty, and it’s Stamp’s timeless performance that really makes you believe it was a life-changing encounter for Superman.

Shannon Was Good. Ledger Was Great. Stamp Built The Mould They All Used

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

We’ve seen a few live-action Zods over the years. Most notably, Michael Shannon gave life to the character in the Snyderverse, and you can easily see why many fans still prefer Terence Stamp’s version over the “updated” character. While Stamp’s Zod keeps you guessing at all times with his devious nature, Shannon plays the character like the usual superpowered villain. The moral conundrums are there, but the timeless performance isn’t.

Even after 45 years, Superman II‘s General Zod stands out as one of the best live-action comic book villains we’ve ever seen. He embodies the idea of a villain who forces the hero to face their darkest demons. We likely wouldn’t have seen characters like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin or Heath Ledger’s Joker if it weren’t for Terence Stamp’s legacy. It’s safe to say that, after all these years, comic book fans still kneel before Zod.

The Zod Renaissance: Why 2026 Belongs To General Zod

A new Zod is coming to the DCU. The comics are dedicating two months of their Superman line to him. Gunn’s universe is building toward a version of Krypton where the moral lines between Zod and Jor-El are deliberately blurred, a concept Stamp himself pioneered when he voiced both in the same franchise (he played Jor-El in Smallville). General Zod survives because the template Terence Stamp built in 1980 was perfect. You don’t improve on perfection. You just find new actors to attempt it and new stories to prove, again, why the original remains untouchable.