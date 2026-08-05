Amazon’s God of War has a new Kratos in mind, and it’s a name fans have been shouting for since before the show ever cast anyone.

According to Variety, Dave Bautista is currently in talks to take over the role of Kratos in the live-action God of War series after original star Ryan Hurst was forced to step down following an on-set injury. Nothing is signed yet, and reps for Amazon declined to comment, but if the deal closes, Bautista would be inheriting a role that’s already caused the production more drama than most shows see in a full season.

Why Ryan Hurst Is Out as Kratos

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

As we previously reported, Deadline first reported that Hurst wouldn’t be the one carrying the Blades of Chaos when Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation resumed filming. The actor had to step down after tearing his bicep while performing a stunt for the show. The injury was serious enough to require surgery, and would have kept him out of the role for at least another year. So Kratos needed to be recast.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios made the call to replace Hurst after four episodes had already been completed — episodes that will now need to be reshot with a new actor. Production has been on hold since the injury, with prep expected to start in mid-August and filming resuming in Vancouver in mid-October.

Hurst had reportedly put on 40 lbs of muscle to transform into the Greek god killer and had been filming the physically demanding role in Vancouver since February. With two seasons already ordered back-to-back, the studios needed to recast quickly to avoid losing more time.

The Fan Theory Behind the God of War Recast

That’s the official version. However, when the recast news first broke, a large section of the fandom wasn’t fully buying it.

Hurst’s casting as Kratos back in January had already received a lukewarm reaction from fans. While plenty of people liked the pick, just as many didn’t think he was the right fit. Then the first-look image arrived, and the internet turned to mocking the show before a single frame of actual footage had been shown.

Fans had been fan-casting alternatives like Alan Ritchson and even the game’s voice actor, Christopher Judge, well before Hurst was ever confirmed, and that only continued once the first-look image landed. Bautista was floated in those same conversations, so his name being the one that’s now reportedly in talks is exactly what a chunk of the fandom was hoping to hear.

So when the recast news first broke, some fans skipped straight past “stunt injury” and started to suspect the studio had simply jumped at an excuse to go a different direction. One comment on Facebook called out the decision directly: “The truth is that he was replaced due to the negative reaction to his appearance in the official photo,” arguing the injury was just cover to bring in “another actor who appeals more to the public and will generate a better reaction next time.”

It was always a theory that was easier to understand emotionally than to prove, since the injury reporting checked out. But now that a genuinely popular fan pick is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Hurst, that same section of the fandom feels like they’ve got their receipts.

Why Dave Bautista Could Be the Right Kratos

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

There’s an argument for Bautista beyond appeasing fan-casting threads, too. He’s spent his career in the kind of physical shape Kratos requires, so unlike Hurst, he wouldn’t need months of prep time to bulk up for the part. He also already has a relationship with Amazon MGM Studios, having starred in The Wrecking Crew, My Spy, and My Spy: The Eternal City for the streamer, with Road House 2 and the Highlander remake still to come. He broke out as a star in WWE before building a genre-spanning acting career, playing Drax across six MCU movies and appearing in Denis Villeneuve’s first two Dune films.

Who Else Is Still Cast in Amazon’s God of War

The rest of the ensemble is reportedly staying put. Callum Vinson remains on board as Kratos’ son Atreus, with Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Phoebe/Sif, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur. Ronald D. Moore also continues as showrunner.

There’s no release date yet for God of War, but with a mid-October restart targeted in Vancouver, expect Bautista’s casting to firm up one way or another well before then. And for a fandom convinced Hurst’s exit was more image control than injury, landing a genuinely beloved fan pick as his replacement isn’t just a coincidence to them — it’s the proof they were waiting for.