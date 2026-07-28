House of the Dragon Season 3 has reignited this exact debate. In Episode 6, a lingering shot of Helaena’s needlework sent fans back down the Aemond-is-the-father rabbit hole all over again — though, as explained further down, the show’s own storytelling points the other way. Here’s the original theory breakdown, followed by what the new scene actually means.

Targaryen Incest Rules Made This Marriage Inevitable

Image Credit: HBO Max

Recently, there have been a lot of fan theories floating around about the true father of Helaena Targaryen’s children in House of the Dragon. And some of them are pretty convincing.

House Targaryen is best known for their habit of “keep it in the family” in order to keep their blood pure. This was different for the children of Queen Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cooke), who forced her oldest children, Aegon Targaryen (played by Tom Glynn-Carney) and Helaena Targaryen (played by Phia Saban), into a marriage.

Aegon has never had any affection for his younger sister and thinks her to be a bit odd because of her mutterings of nonsensical nonsense (which more keen-eared fans have learned are probably prophecies), but the two of them had a pair of twins, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera.

The Clues That Point to Aemond, Not Aegon, As the Father

Image Credit: HBO Max

Aemond (played by Ewan Mitchell) has been significantly nicer to his sister and even defended her from her husband on occasion, leading many fans to suspect that he was the true father to the twins and not Aegon.

The first thing to truly set off suspicions was their hair. While both Aegon and Helaena are seen sporting the wavy hair of their mother, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera are sporting straight hair, similar to that of their uncle Aemond.

Some fans suggest that the twins can be heard babbling a name in the scene where Alicent and her father (played by Rhys Ifans) burst into the room looking for Aegon. As Otto leaves, the queen calls “father” after him, and Helaena’s children start calling a name that sounds suspiciously like “Aemond”. It’s not helped by Aemond himself coming into the room without invitation a couple of moments after his mother.

Further suspicion was caused by his claim that he would be next in line to the throne after Aegon, not his son Jaehaerys and one of Helaena’s many quiet mutterings:

“If one possesses a thing, the other will take it away.”

If the theories are to be believed, then it is very likely that Aemond is the one who has taken something the Aegon originally possessed away from him (in this case, Helaena and his heirs).

House of the Dragon Season 3: Does Helaena’s Needlework Confirm Aemond?

In Season 3 Episode 6, Helaena and Alicent are caught for a second time trying to flee the Red Keep. To protect her daughter, Alicent reveals that Helaena is pregnant, and offers up something else in exchange for her safety: Helaena’s vision of Aemond’s whereabouts at Harrenhal. Alicent ultimately agrees to act as a decoy so the Blacks can move in on him, choosing her daughter over her son once again.

Before that exchange, Helaena’s decline is on full display. She’s shown sewing and using the needle to self-harm, ignoring Alicent’s pleas to eat. The camera then lingers on her needlework, which appears to show a figure resembling Aemond wrapped inside a red, womb-like shape.

am i the only one who thought this means he's the father https://t.co/PnH9RxyU62 — viki ⋆. 𐙚 ̊ (@jacaervs) July 27, 2026

That image was enough to send the paternity theory viral all over again, with fans on X reacting to screenshots of the tapestry as if it confirmed Aemond as the father outright.

The more likely reading, though — as Film Shrine broke down — is that the needlework isn’t about conception at all. It’s Helaena’s psychic vision of Aemond trapped at Harrenhal under Alys Rivers’ influence. The dark shape behind the figure resembles Harrenhal’s ruined towers, and the very next scene has Alicent telling Rhaenyra she knows Aemond’s location because of Helaena’s visions. Read that way, the tapestry is about where Aemond is, not who fathered Helaena’s child.

So the show still hasn’t definitively named the father on screen, and Aegon remains the widely assumed answer — but as long as House of the Dragon keeps teasing it, expect this theory to keep resurfacing every time Helaena picks up a needle.

What an Affair Scandal Could Mean for Alicent and Rhaenyra

If there is truly an affair happening between the two siblings and it comes to light, Rhaenyra would be able to use it to her advantage in her mission to claim her throne back from Aegon. It’d be interesting to see Alicent, who has since been rigid in her beliefs about lineage and constantly trying to expose Rhaenyra since her sons were born, try to backpedal and work to spin the claims in a way that’ll still secure Aegon’s claim to the throne.

We have seen Alicent work hard to cover up the misdeeds of her eldest son and even threaten to take out the eye of a child for the retribution of her youngest. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if she decided to kill anyone who would dare to question the legitimacy of her son’s heirs.

Tell us, who do you think is the father of Helaena Targaryen’s children in House of the Dragon? Still chasing Targaryen theories? Could One of These 4 Targaryens Secretly Be the Night King? digs into the show’s other big lingering mystery.