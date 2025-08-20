2025 has been a rough time for Hollywood, and July of this year felt especially cruel. While the world argued about whether or not Sean And Allyshia are still together after Bachelor in Paradise, the industry quietly lost some of its most recognizable faces. Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, passed away. Ozzy Osbourne took his final bow. And Hulkamania ended with the passing of Hulk Hogan. But these weren’t just random names. They were storytellers, era-definers, and, sadly, some of 2025’s saddest farewells.

Gene Hackman

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Gene Hackman, Hollywood heavyweight and two-time Oscar winner, died at 95 on February 26, 2025, in Santa Fe. From Bonnie and Clyde to Unforgiven, he owned every role, but for many, he’ll always be Lex Luthor in Superman. Hackman made the villain equal parts menacing and hilarious—“I am a genius!” still echoes decades later.

Terence Stamp

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

British actor Terence Stamp died on August 17, 2025, at 87. Most fans will remember him as General Zod in Superman and Superman II, but his career spanned Billy Budd, The Collector, and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. “I can’t go out on the street in London without somebody saying, ‘It’s Zod!’” he laughed in 2013, proving that even decades later, he could still get fans to kneel.

Michelle Trachtenberg

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The early-2000s TV star known for Buffy and Gossip Girl died unexpectedly at 39 on February 26 following a liver transplant and diabetes complications. Her performances left a lasting mark on a generation of viewers, proving that charisma and talent can define a career even in its brevity.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Image Credit: Fox

The Cosby Show actor died at 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica. Rising to fame on the family sitcom, he continued working in Malcolm & Eddie, Sons of Anarchy, Suits, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. Off-screen, Warner was a Grammy-winning musician too, proving his talent wasn’t limited to the small screen.

Michael Madsen

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

You remember him as Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs, Budd in Kill Bill: Volume 2, and in The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But outside of Tarantino films, he appeared in Thelma & Louise, Donnie Brasco, Sin City, and even Die Another Day. Off-screen, he voiced video games and published poetry. Madsen’s career showed you toughness and artistry can coexist in Hollywood.

Julian McMahon

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

The Australian-American actor and former model died of cancer at 56 in Clearwater, Florida. Son of ex-Prime Minister Sir William McMahon, he swapped runways for TV in the ’80s. You might know him as Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck, demon Cole Turner on Charmed, Jonah in Runaways, but most people remember him as Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four.

Hulk Hogan

Image Credit: MGM

The wrestling icon who defined ’80s WWE died at 71. Known for his blonde mustache, bandana, and booming charisma, he headlined WrestleManias, won 12 world titles, and brought wrestling into millions of homes across the world. Heck, Hogan even stepped into pop culture with Rocky III and Hogan Knows Best. He wasn’t just a wrestler. He was… Hulk Hogan.

Ozzy Osbourne

Image Credit: Instagram

Ozzy Osbourne, the “Prince of Darkness,” died at 76. As Black Sabbath’s frontman, he helped shaped metal with Paranoid and Master of Reality. Fired in 1979, he launched a solo career with Blizzard of Ozz and No More Tears, and became a reality TV star on The Osbournes. He created Ozzfest and appeared in The Conners, Trolls World Tour, Sherlock Gnomes, and more, proving he was much bigger than just a musician.

Richard Chamberlain

Image Credit: Paramount Television

Richard Chamberlain, “the king of the miniseries,” passed away from complications following a stroke. You remember him as priest Ralph de Bricassart in The Thorn Birds or John Blackthorne in Shōgun. Chamberlain defined ’80s and ’90s television, turning small-screen roles into moments that still stick with fans today.

Kelley Mack

Image Credit: IMDB

Known for her role in The Walking Dead, Kelley Mack died of cancer at 33 on August 2, 2025. As an actress, producer, and voice-over artist, she packed a lot into her short career.

Alon Abutbul

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Navid Negahban, Israeli actor, died at 60. Rising to fame in ’80s Israeli cinema, he later appeared in Munich, Body of Lies, and as Dr. Pavel in The Dark Knight Rises. On TV, he appeared in NCIS, Fringe, The Mentalist, Homeland, and Snowfall, bringing depth and gravitas to every role.

George Wendt

Image Credit: Showtime

George Wendt, lovable and funny, died of cardiac arrest on May 20, 2025. While fans know him best as Norm from Cheers, Wendt proved he could handle drama too, with performances in Guilty by Suspicion and Someone’s Watching Your Dreams. His career showed you can be both hilarious and surprisingly deep.

James Carter Cathcart

Image Credit: Facebook

Cathcart, the voice behind Pokémon’s Gary Oak, Meowth, James, and Professor Oak, passed away on July 8. Diagnosed with throat cancer, he retired in 2023.

Loni Anderson

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Loni Anderson passed away at 79 after a long illness. You’ll remember her as Jennifer on WKRP in Cincinnati, but she also played Jayne Mansfield in the ’80s alongside a young Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Joe Don Baker

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Joe Don Baker, known for playing the “tough guy” on screen, died of lung cancer at 89 on May 7, 2025. From Cool Hand Luke in the 1960s to Mud in 2012, his six-decade career left a mark on Hollywood.

Valerie Mahaffey

Image Credit: NBC

The Emmy-winning actress died of cancer at 71. You’ve seen her in The West Wing, ER, Frasier, Seinfeld, and Wings, but her standout role was Eve in Northern Exposure, which earned her the Emmy.

Rene Kirby

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Rene Kirby, former actor and gymnast, died on July 11, 2025, at 70 after two months in the hospital. You might remember him as Walt in the Farrelly Brothers’ Shallow Hal.

Peter Jason

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

You’ll recognize him as Con Stapleton in Deadwood or Dr. Paul Leahy in Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness. The Hollywood veteran died of cancer on February 20, 2025, at 80.

David Kaff

Image Credit: Embassy Pictures

As Rare Bird’s keyboardist, he helped craft the million-selling hit Sympathy. Fans also loved his deadpan turn as Viv Savage in This Is Spinal Tap, delivering the line, “Have a good time… all the time.” Kaff performed live with the fictional band, including a 1984 SNL appearance. The British musician and actor died at 79.

Tom Troupe

Image Credit: IMDB

The veteran TV actor died on July 20 at 97. You might remember him from guest spots on Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, and Cheers. Across decades, Troupe became a quiet icon.

Connie Francis

Image Credit: TCM

Known for hits like Pretty Little Baby, Who’s Sorry Now?, Stupid Cupid, and Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool, she was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 200 million records worldwide. The American pop singer and actress died at 87.

Tony Roberts

Image Credit: ABC

The longtime Woody Allen collaborator and Broadway veteran died of lung cancer on February 7 at 85. Across four decades, he brought energy and wit to stage and screen.

Francisco San Martin

Image Credit: The CW

The Spanish-born actor died on January 16 at 39. His career was brief but memorable, with roles in Days of Our Lives, Behind the Candelabra, and Jane the Virgin.

Joan Plowright

Image Credit: IMDB

Dame Joan Plowright, known for her tenderness and grace, died peacefully at 95 on January 16. You’ll remember her in Jane Eyre and as Nanny in the live-action 101 Dalmatians.

Rick Hurst

Image Credit: CBS

Deputy Cletus Hogg from The Dukes of Hazzard and father of Sons of Anarchy’s Ryan Hurst died unexpectedly on June 26 at 79. His work left a mark on both classic TV and modern series.

Kenneth Colley

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Colley, who played Jesus in Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Admiral Piett in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, died of pneumonia on June 30.

Val Kilmer

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

At 65, Val Kilmer, most famously known for Top Gun and Batman Forever, died on April 1 of pneumonia. Kilmer’s final film performance was in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise. He also gave amazing performances in Top Secret, Oliver Stone’s The Doors, Tombstone, Heat, The Prince of Egypt, Wonderland, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

RELATED: 8 Hollywood Actors Whose Tragic Stories Will Break Your Heart