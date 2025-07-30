Everyone knows Christopher Reeve‘s story about how he soared to Hollywood legend as Superman, then had a horse-riding accident that left him with a spinal cord injury and paralyzed from the neck down prior to his passing in 2004. Yet, the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story explores the man behind the legend – the real-life super-man who became an activist for disability rights and used his global influence to bring about change to the medical field and in congress. He wasn’t alone in doing this either, as his family and friends proved that Superman needs backup too.

It’s a remarkable and inspiring true story, so it’s easy to see how producer Robert Ford would want to be involved in bringing it to life. That being said, making this documentary wasn’t without its challenges. “One of the challenges was just how much material there was and choosing what to use,” Ford said. “The Reeve family gave us hundreds of hours of material and hundreds of photos. It’s very intimate personal footage, it’s in their own home, and Chris’ son Matthew, who’s also a filmmaker, filmed some of it. So, yeah, editing is a challenge. It’s very different from a scripted film, because we start with all the material then we find the story in the edit.”

The documentary is a story about love, legacy, and resilience

Image Credit: Warner Bros

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story highlights the pivotal roles that Reeve’s wife, Dana, his children, and even friends like Robin Williams had in his journey. Some of these details might have been known to the general audience, while others weren’t. Robert Ford was also left surprised by what he learned during the making of the documentary.

“I knew Chris’ story and was very interested in his story of Superman then having the accident and being paralyzed after the accident. I was always fascinated by that,” Ford said. “But I didn’t know the personal story of his family, so I learned all about that through making the film and getting to know the Reeve children. He’s this iconic movie star, and I was surprised to learn that he was a kind and empathetic person. He really cared about others and strived to improve the lives of others – both before and after his accident. That empathy and thoughtfulness, he passed it on to his children. They are like that as well.”

Watching the film, it’s easy to take away various themes from it, including hope and inspiration. But what does Ford think is the most important theme of all?

“I think audiences will see a story of resilience and getting through tough times, which everybody has been through,” Ford said. “But it’s actually a story about family and legacy, and it’s also a love story. There are two love stories in the film: with his first partner, Gae, then his later wife, Dana, who we could say was the love of his life. So, it’s a very romantic story, because the archive footage is very personal and intimate.

“Then it’s a story about legacy and family because his children are such a big part of this film, and they live on with his legacy. Today, they’re running the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which raises a lot of money for spinal cord research and improving the lives of people with spinal cord injuries. I think people watching the film will find hope and inspiration in that story of the family’s legacy.”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has been embraced

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The awards have flowed for the film, but aside from the numerous accolades, Robert Ford is proud of something else. “I think we made an honest portrayal of Chris Reeve, and his children love the film,” he said. “They didn’t have any creative control over the film, but they were involved because they gave us the footage and these beautiful interviews. When they saw the finished film, they absolutely loved it and can’t say enough good things about it. They think it’s a very honest, deep, emotional portrayal of their father and their family.”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is also the first film to feature the brand-new DC Studios logo, even though Warner Bros. and DC weren’t initially involved with the documentary in the beginning. “The film was made independently,” Ford revealed, “and we spent a year negotiating with them to licence the Superman archive, which is quite a lot of footage in this film and it’s integral to show Chris’ most iconic role.”

Ford never expected Warner Bros./DC Studios to acquire the fully finished film, though. “We showed the film at Sundance, as an independent film without distribution, then all the distributors wanted it,” he said. “There was a bidding war. Warner Bros. and DC bought it, and they were the most amazing distribution partner. They put it in 1100 cinemas in the U.S., thousands of cinemas around the world, which is very rare for a documentary, and the film has been embraced by audiences everywhere.”

Will Reeve was excited to appear in James Gunn’s Superman

Image Credit: BAFTA

Christopher and Dana Reeve’s son, Will, features heavily in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Viewers may also recognize him after he made a cameo appearance as a reporter in James Gunn’s Superman. It’s a special moment that pays homage to Christopher Reeve and the Reeve family, and how their legacy will forever be linked with Superman. “Will told us really early that he had been offered that part, and I don’t think he was supposed to tell us, but he did,” Ford said. “He was very excited about it. I think it’s really fun. It’s like a little Easter egg moment for the fans. I think it’s great.”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is now on Showmax.