Over the last few days, a photo of actress Famke Janssen at SpaceCon has been making the rounds online again. This time it came with a caption that claimed that a measuring device or yardstick was actually used to enforce the distance between the X-Men actress and a fan during a paid photo opportunity. Her booking agent has now taken to social media to address the viral image.

Famke Janssen’s Booking Agent Responds to the Viral Photo

In a statement addressing the photo, Zachary Avino said the claim is completely untrue. “There are claims being made that a yardstick or measuring device was used to determine how far a fan had to stand from Famke during their photo opportunity. That simply did not happen. No yardstick or measuring device was ever involved,” his Facebook statement reads.

According to Avino, whose IMDb page reveals that he has a decade of experience with comic con bookings and events, the fan wasn’t told to keep his distance from the actress. The only direction given was Janssen’s standard photo-op policy, which prohibits hugging or an arm around her waist. “He was absolutely welcome to stand beside her, place his arm behind the chair, or choose another pose that respected those boundaries,” Avino continued. “This has been Famke’s photo-op policy for quite some time, and the overwhelming majority of fans have had wonderful experiences.”

“We’re Sorry This Fan Walked Away Feeling Negatively”

Image Credit: Facebook / Tales From The Collection (Fan Mail, Autographs, & TTM)

Avino also addressed the online backlash after the photo resurfaced, which has since been edited, mocked and turned into a meme. “We understand how that could make someone feel disappointed or embarrassed, and we’re sorry that this fan walked away feeling negatively about the experience,” the statement said, while maintaining that “the story being shared online does not reflect what actually occurred during the photo opportunity.”

He then confirmed that if the team got the chance to work with this fan again, they’d try to make sure he walked away with a photo he was excited to take home.

Fans React: Split Over Janssen’s Convention Boundaries

But while many on Facebook respected Avino’s statement, even defending Janssen’s right to set boundaries, there were many who questioned why she attends conventions she feels uncomfortable doing.

“She looks disgusted in every single photo but not wanting a bunch of random people touch you is perfectly valid,” one commenter wrote.

“To be honest I find people grabbing hold of the actor and hugging them a bit invasive,” another added.

“Fans aren’t entitled to contact, and it’s beyond creepy to think otherwise,” wrote another defender.

Not everyone was as sympathetic. “It’s totally OK to feel uncomfortable with fans, but why the hell does she do events like this then? Better stay home, Famke,” one fan responded.

“You can always tell which stars detest conventions. Not sure why they do them,” another wrote.

“Annoys the hell out of me when celebs sit down for photos, unless they are old or have a medical reason they should stand up, dont matter if its all day,” one commenter argued.

Why Celebrity “No Touching” Rules Are Becoming the Convention Norm

Personal-space policies have become increasingly common at fan conventions in recent years, with many actors now requesting no-touching rules. Famke certainly isn’t the first. And given how some fans react or take advantage of situations like this, many argue that she has every right to protect herself from unwanted touching.

Janssen’s SpaceCon Appearance Also Sparked a Marvel Headline

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

But the photo-op controversy actually wasn’t the only news to come from Janssen’s SpaceCon appearance. During the convention, the actress also told the crowd that Marvel “made a mistake” by not bringing her back as Jean Grey for December’s Avengers: Doomsday, joking about her inability to keep a secret in the process.

Janssen played Jean Grey across four X-Men films between 2000 and 2014. So her absence from Doomsday stands out given how many of her original X-Men co-stars are returning for the film, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn.

Between the resurfaced photo and the Doomsday comments, it’s shaping up to be a busy convention season for Janssen — and a reminder of just how attached fans remain to her take on Jean Grey, a debate we’ve broken down in detail elsewhere, comparing her performance to Sophie Turner’s more recent take on the character.

Whatever the internet decides about the yardstick photo op, one thing hasn’t changed: nearly two decades on, fans still aren’t ready to let go of Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey — measuring stick or not.