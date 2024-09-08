Loki, Thanos, and Heath Ledger’s version of the Joker are legendary superhero movie villains, but there’s one who surpasses all of them. In the modern age of comic boom movies, villains are as essential as the superheroes they battle to craft memorable tales from the pages of DC, Marvel, and every other comic book publisher. Indeed, some of the greatest performances in comic book movies – and, indeed, in cinema as a whole – of the 21st century have been those of actors and actresses tackling the roles of comic book movie villains.

Some of the most revered superhero movie villains in the modern comic book movie landscape have included Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Josh Brolin’s Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. While the iconic reputation of each is well-deserved, there is one contemporary supervillain whose combination of determination, rage, power, and tragic pathos makes him an even more unforgettable villain than all three – and it is none other than Michael Shannon’s General Zod in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

Michael Shannon’s General Zod Is One Of The Best Comic Book Movie Villains Ever

Going into Man of Steel, Shannon’s General Zod already had big shoes to fill with Zod not only being one of Superman’s most iconic villains from the comics, but already having a legendary cinematic incarnation to his name with Terrence Stamp’s Zod from Superman II. What makes Shannon’s Zod so enduring, in that regard, is the fact that he is virtually nothing like Stamp’s version of the character. Stamp made Zod into the epitome of power and egomania combined, with his iconic line of “Kneel Before Zod!” becoming the character’s signature phrase.

Shannon’s Zod is a complete re-invention of the Kryptonian general, with Zod’s motivations in Man of Steel (and later in the alternate reality Zod returns for in The Flash) being completely selfless and all about reviving the Kryptonian race he is sworn to protect. Rarely, if ever, has a superhero movie villain believed they were the hero with as much justification as Zod has in seeing the Kryptonian council lead Krypton to destruction, Zod and his followers being banished to the Phantom Zone , and Zod finding a second chance to resurrect Krypton when he traces the Kryptonian codex to Earth.

Zod Shares Key Traits With Loki, Thanos, & The Joker

Shannon’s Zod also has some similarities with Loki, Thanos, and Heath Ledger’s Joker that make the comparison to all three fitting. In the case of Loki, he and Zod are both cheated and lied to by the ruling parties of their home worlds, which fuels their respective motives as villains. Thanos also is similar to Zod with his goal in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame being a righteous one that will save lives in his mind, albeit at the cost of an apocalyptic genocide one the part of each of them.

Shannon’s Zod also has some parallels with Heath Ledger’s Joker in that both come to see the structure of their respective society as a façade to distract the masses from the bigger picture. Zod and the Joker reach very different conclusions in doing so, with Zod deciding to overthrow the Kryptonian council and cut off their bloodlines from Krypton’s future as punishment for their terrible leadership, while the Joker just wants to watch the world burn. Even still, Zod’s disillusionment with Krypton’s power structure is the exact kind of conclusion the Joker would try to point him to.

Why Michael Shannon’s Zod Comes Out On Top

What ultimately makes Michael Shannon’s Zod a villainous titan is the combination of his superhuman power, selfless motivation to protect the people of Krypton, and feeling of betrayal by both the Kryptonian Council and Superman himself. That combination also makes Zod’s defeat feel tragic despite the horrifying methods he employs. Man of Steel and Shannon himself strike an impressive balance between making Zod’s viciousness undeniable while also demonstrating that Zod is a product of the failures of the Kryptonian caste system.

As Zod himself observes, his genetic programming and entire reason for being is to protect Krypton at all costs. Stripped of that at the end of Man of Steel, Zod can do nothing but lash out until either he or Superman is defeated. As arguably no other comic book movie villain in history, Michael Shannon’s General Zod is a genocidal monster fighting for everyone but himself, and for whom a good death is its own reward. Loki, Thanos, and Heath Ledger’s Joker each have traits that run parallel to that, but none bring them all together in such an unforgettable way as Michael Shannon’s General Zod.

Tell us, do you agree? Is Michael Shannon’s General Zod in Man of Steel a better comic book movie villain than Loki, Thanos, & Even Heath Ledger’s Joker?