Some actors were just born to play their most iconic roles. While some performers would try to escape being typecast like the plague, others embrace it, knowing full well that, no matter what they try, they’ll never escape that role that made them cultural icons. These 10 stars achieved their zenith with one memorable role, and we’ll always remember them for that.

10. Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

After his worldwide success with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tobey Maguire struggled to reach the same levels of recognition. Though he remains a talented performer, nothing in his filmography tops his tenure as Marvel’s friendliest neighbor.

9. Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Wood’s performance gave Frodo that perfect balance between childlike wonder and earnest adventurer that the character demands. Unfortunately, such an iconic performance comes with a long shadow.

8. Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Macaulay Culkin became a Christmas institution after his role in Home Alone. After a troubled adolescence, Culkin is now back in the saddle working in smaller projects – but, for the rest of the world, he’ll always be Kevin McCallister.

7. James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

Image Credit: HBO

The quintessential TV mobster, Tony Soprano walked so Walter White could run. James Gandolfini played the role perfectly – so perfectly, in fact, that he never tried to top it. Instead, he went back to Broadway and took on production roles.

6. Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates

Image Credit: TCM

Perkins could never escape his groundbreaking performance as Norman Bates in Psycho. He even moved to Europe to pursue more challenging roles. However, fate had other plans, and he would later return to his most iconic role – and even directed Psycho III.

5. Adam West as Batman

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Even later in life, Adam West would go on to be immortalized in pop culture as the grooviest Batman. He even reprised his roles in animated shows like Family Guy, embracing his wacky legacy with gusto.

4. Jason Alexander as George Costanza

Image Credit: NBC

The show’s name might be Seinfeld, but every fan immediately fell in love with Costanza’s whiny eccentricities. Alexander, who was more inclined to play serious characters before George, would later try to escape fans who confused him with his character, but he acknowledges how meaningful the neurotic New Yorker was in his career.

3. Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Every actor in Star Wars tried to pivot from their iconic characters at some point, and while some, like Harrison Ford, succeeded, others became nearly indistinguishable from their on-screen personas, like Carrie Fisher, who will always be Princess Leia in our hearts.

2. Christopher Reeve as Superman

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The original Man of Steel perfectly embodied everything Superman stands for. Reeve never shied away from how much he adored playing the character, even if he tried to pivot to more unexpected roles later on in his career, like starring in Village of the Damned.

1. Leonard Nimoy as Spock

Image Credit: NBC

For many, Leonard’s pointy Vulcan ears might as well be the face of Star Trek. Even non-fans recognize him as “the guy from Star Trek”. Nimoy ultimately embraced Spock’s legacy, even though his first autobiography was titled “I Am Not Spock”.

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