Wondering why Scarlett Johansson left the MCU? Let’s look at the truth behind her departure and what it means for the future of the Marvel franchise.

For over a decade, Scarlett Johansson became one of the major players in the media juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Her character, Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow,) garnered millions of fans as the first female Avenger – and for being an all-around badass.

However, it’s safe to say that the Widow wasn’t always treated with the recognition that a character like her deserves. After a botched theatrical release and a rocky breakup with Disney, Scarlett Johansson is finally ready to say goodbye to one of her most iconic characters. But why did it have to end this way?

Johansson’s departure took longer and was more inevitable than Thanos’ introduction, following a series of disappointments and legal cases that tarnished the actress’ relationship with the Marvel universe. That said, this is a complex – and partially ongoing – story that has important repercussions for the future of the MCU, which is already undergoing a radical restructuring at this moment.

Paychecks Assemble

As much as fans love Black Widow, in Disney’s eyes, the character doesn’t have the same mass appeal as someone like Iron Man or Captain America. In the same vein as Hawkeye, Black Widow was a vital member of the Avengers, but she still wasn’t the reason why droves of fans went to see the movies.

Still, under these pretences, Scarlett Johansson commented that she wasn’t treated equally to her Marvel peers. More specifically, her salary was leagues below what someone like Rober Downey Jr. scored for his role. While this might sound at least comprehensible given Downey’s monumental presence in the MCU, we have to keep in mind that Johansson was a key player in movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Since at least 2019, Johansson began voicing her concerns regarding unequal payment. While this might have been a potent incentive for her departure, this is a reality that affects not only Johansson but also a good chunk of Hollywood’s female talent.

It would take more than just a payment gap to persuade someone like Scarlett Johansson to leave one of the most beloved movie franchises in the world. However, what happened in 2021 might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Beyond Endgame

In 2019, Avengers Endgame took the world by storm. The final chapter in the epic Infinity saga – and, for many fans, the final “good” entry in the MCU – was a massive success, and not every iconic character came out unscathed.

The MCU movie saw the heroic sacrifice of not only Downey Jr.’s Iron Man but also Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Two core Avengers down – well, three, if we consider Captain America also retiring in the same film – meant that the face of the franchise changed forever from that point on.

However, something that no one could have predicted is that Johansson’s character would indeed get a solo film – after her character was already dead. What does that mean for the franchise? Well, not much, really. 2021’s Black Widow is more or less inconsequential for the larger MCU, with only one of its post-credits scenes hinting at a new Black Widow joining the franchise.

All that’s good and all, but here’s where things get tricky. 2021 Was still pretty much COVID territory. Many countries around the globe still enforced strict quarantine measures, and that included keeping theatres well shut. That’s why streaming services saw massive growth during this period. It would have made perfect commercial sense for Disney to release Black Widow exclusively on Disney+, but they also decided to go for a limited theatrical release.

Unfortunately, this simultaneous release, according to Johansson, breached her contract with Disney. According to the actress, releasing the film on streaming at the same time it hit theatres severely impacted Black Widow’s ticket sales. Would the film have fared better if it was released exclusively in theatres? Perhaps, but we have no way of knowing.

What we do know is that Scarlett Johansson began a legal battle against her employer after this move, marking the beginning of the end of her tenure as the MCU’s Black Widow. Johansson claimed that she deserved compensation for the losses Disney’s messy release had caused, a move that certainly couldn’t have sat well with the higher-ups at the House of Mouse.

In September of 2021, Disney agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to Johansson, and they also gave her a valuable lifeline with it. Not only were they willing to pay her – but she was also allowed to stay in the MCU for at least one more film, which turned out to be a project she would produce. No further news emerged regarding this project.

End of an Era

While Scarlett Johansson hasn’t been “fired” or anything like that, it’s clear that the actress has already left her MCU past well behind. Just recently, on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Podcast, Johansson told Paltrow that she was “done” with the MCU.

“I’m done. Yes, I’m done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do.” Scarlett Johansson made it abundantly clear during the interview that she’s done with Marvel, and more importantly, done with being Black Widow. However, she also took the opportunity to clear the air a bit, and she made it clear that she still has a soft spot for Marvel’s Kevin Feige.

Worthy of note is that, during that same episode, Paltrow pointed out that she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of her character returning for another film. Paltrow played the role of Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s love interest. Considering her character is still alive, and that Armor Wars is a thing, she might be onto something.

As it is now, however, it’s clear that the Black Widow we all know and love is no more. Johansson has turned the page on this chapter of her illustrious career, and perhaps that is for the best. After all, the new MCU has already recruited its fair share of new faces, and Black Widow’s sacrifice during Endgame was such a momentous event, that it would be a disservice to fans and the character itself to keep Johansson tied to any future projects.

Still, with Florence Pugh now wearing the Black Widow uniform, the character might continue appearing in the MCU in some capacity for the foreseeable future. And as for Scarlett Johansson, her impeccable acting chops and her worldwide popularity – not to mention her iconic role as the Black Widow – have earned her a well-deserved spot in the comic book movie history Hall of Fame.

How do you feel about Scarlett Johansson leaving Marvel’s MCU?