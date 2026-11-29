There are movies you watch and others you experience. Chris Zuhdi ‘s Nine Black Cats is the latter. Part David Lynch, part European arthouse, and part American pulp, there’s really nothing like it in cinema or digital at the moment. It’s very much a filmmaker’s movie – for better or worse.

Surreal in both presentation and story, Nine Black Cats follows two protagonists: waitress Joan Du Parc (played by Hannah Brantley ) and suspended police officer Joe Pacifico (Zuhdi). Their paths cross after Jo witnesses a murder one evening; however, the only lead is a mysterious blue substance (which is the MacGuffin of this entire film). Together, Joan and Joe need to pull harder on the threads they discover to untangle this dark web of mystery and corruption.

If you’re walking into Nine Black Cats expecting a simple A to B crime story, you won’t find it here. Instead, there’s a lot of allusion, sensory cues, and clashing cinematic influences that feel as if you swallowed a sheet of LSD. From the classical score to interspersed archival movie clips and heavily stylized mise-en-scène shots, it’s a trippy affair that challenges you to be alert and pay attention to every clue onscreen – and off.

Image Credit: Skytrain Films

Despite the wide array of influences, Zuhdi plays with the power of minimalism in various scenes, which turn out to be the better parts of the movie. At times, conversations between the characters linger, with fewer words conveying more meaning than walls of monologue. Similarly, the filmmaker isn’t afraid of maximizing the negative space in shots, helping to drive home the message that the protagonists are truly alone here.

Speaking of Joe and Joan… Well, Zuhdi is certainly a better writer and director than he is an actor. His Joe never comes across as dead inside, lonely, or sick to death of all the crime he’s witnessed. He isn’t hard-boiled; he’s just boiled chicken. Joe is just a bland character with an even blander portrayal. On the other hand, Hannah Brantley excels in every scene and convinces as Joan. No matter how wacky or bizarre the story becomes, she keeps the viewer invested in her character’s fate. Ultimately, there’s no second-guessing who’s the more talented co-lead here.

Zuhdi possesses undeniable artistic talent, and the visual language of Nine Black Cats is erudite, but there’s still a nasty tendency to overindulge here. If you have ever watched a film student’s first project, you’ll often notice how many of them focus on metaphorical shots for a beat too long. For example, instead of capturing birds in motion for a moment to symbolize freedom, they’ll keep the camera on the flock for five solid minutes. Nine Black Cats is guilty of something similar, often dedicating too much time to moments that could have been cut in half, or trying too hard to be artsy for the sake of it.

Image Credit: Skytrain Films

Further to this, Zuhdi’s filmmaking style isn’t for everybody. As mentioned in the intro, this is a filmmaker’s movie through and through. If you appreciate the medium, you’ll love the ambition and influences in its DNA. If not, Nine Black Cats will be a combination of a sleeping pill and vodka.

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Nine Black Cats A nightclub murder leaves behind a glowing blue powder, pulling a suspended cop and a lonely waitress into a deadly hunt by a masked conspiracy operating beneath the city, where secret tunnels, corrupt power, and buried crimes threaten to erase anyone who gets too close. Studio: Skytrain Films Running Time: 1h 36m Release Date: August 21, 2026 Cast: Hannah Brantley, MC Dillon, Chris Zuhdi, Megan Grace, Courtney Herbst Director: Chris Zuhdi Writers: Chris Zuhdi Genre: Crime, Thriller Box Office: N/A