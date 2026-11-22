Grand Theft Auto 6 (which launched on November 19) is a massive game – in all senses of the word. While some people have already completed the story mode, plenty of secrets remain undiscovered in Leonida and Vice City. One gamer, Testyment , has just found the ultimate tribute to Michael Mann’s underrated gem, Collateral.

In Collateral (2004, 86% on Rotten Tomatoes ), Jamie Foxx plays cab driver Max Durocher, who picks up Tom Cruise’s Vincent. It’s no ordinary ride, though, as Vincent is an assassin who forces Max to take him around as he embarks on a killing spree and turns Max’s night into a nightmare.

Now, in GTA 6, Jason Duval experiences something similar as a well-dressed NPC climbs into the backseat and forces Jason to do his bidding. Some of the conversations hark back to the ones between Max and Vincent in Collateral, as this mysterious man lets Jason know that he’ll do what he tells him, or else.

In this gameplay sequence, Jason is forced to skip a red light and drop off the NPC at a location. This is where the man fires at an unknown party and enters the building. Jason, though, sneaks in, pops the NPC, and grabs the bag.

random NPC just got in my car and held me hostage in GTA 6, it's supposed to be Tom Cruise from Collateral 😭 pic.twitter.com/xMV7EDywJd — TESTY (@Testyment) November 19, 2026

The best part? This doesn’t feel out of place in GTA 6 at all. In Leonida, for instance, you’ll find random drug dens where gangs beat up folks for whatever reason. If you listen attentively – which means switching off that sweet Metallica or Slayer song on The Chamber 106.6 for a split second – you’ll be able to identify where the noise comes from, slip in, and take the goods without being detected – or just open fire on everybody. Hey! It’s called Grand Theft Auto – not Grand Peacekeeping.

The Collateral tribute is just pure perfection, though. It’s not one of Michael Mann’s most heralded movies – which is crazy when you consider that it earned $220 million from a $65 million budget and received 86% and 84% on Rotten Tomatoes ‘ Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively (and Jamie Foxx also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role) – but it’s still a fantastic film that deserves its flowers. In addition to this, GTA fans owe Mann a debt of gratitude, since several of his crime flicks, such as Heat and Miami Vice, have shaped both the aesthetic and story of this franchise.

Image Credit: Dreamworks Pictures / Paramount Pictures

No one had a Collateral reference in GTA 6 on their 2026 bingo card, but here we are! It’s neat stuff like this that will keep gamers playing this game for ages, as they scour every inch of the map for Easter eggs and other tributes. Will it have the same longevity as GTA 5, though? Time will tell, but right now, the odds are certainly in Grand Theft Auto 6‘s favor.

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GTA 6 is now out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.