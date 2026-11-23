After days of finding bizarre easter eggs and weird strangers on the streets of Grand Theft Auto VI’s Leonida , it’s clear that the folks at Rockstar understood the assignment in capturing Florida’s “unique” vibe. If 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was all about the glam of ‘80s Miami, then GTA VI’s expanded look at the state of Leonida offers us a glimpse into the wonderfully strange dwellings of the modern-day “Florida Man”. Grand Theft Auto VI launched on November 19, 2026, and players have been wandering Leonida ever since.

Hollywood has also been quick to adopt Florida’s gradual identity shift. The industry has quietly moved away from the bombastic allure of ‘80s Miami to better represent more intimate, human stories that define the modern American South. Still, with GTA VI, Rockstar made sure to include a blend of ‘80s charm with a contemporary edge, resulting in a Leonida and a Vice City that transcend time itself.

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While you’re diving into everything the massive digital state of Leonida has to offer, these 10 films will keep you squarely in the mood for Rockstar’s technical marvel. You already know all about Scarface and Miami Vice, so we’re skipping most of the usual suspects that had more in common with GTA: Vice City than GTA VI. From noir classics to modern dramas, these are the films that best capture the Florida spirit as we see it today.

10. Crawl (2019): Gators, a Hurricane and Pure Florida Panic

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures, Raimi Productions, Fire Axe Pictures, Serbia Creates Film

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows in humid Leonida, and the same applies to real-life Florida. Floridians are well accustomed to extreme weather and the occasional crocodilian, but Alexandre Aja’s Crawl wondered what would happen if you put the two menaces together in a claustrophobic space.

Crawl stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper as a daughter-father duo trapped in the crawlspace of their home during a severe hurricane – and then they find out they’re sharing the place with ferocious (and likely hungry) alligators, as if things couldn’t get worse. The film is exceptionally tense and thrilling, feeling like a modern-day Jaws that shows why the Everglades can be such a terrifying place. Did I mention that South Florida is the only place in the world where alligators and crocodiles coexist ? Yeah, there’s a good reason why Rockstar made the Grassrivers swamps so terrifying in Leonida, and it’s not just the random rednecks.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 84% Tomatometer] Where to watch: Crawl is streaming on Paramount+ and can be rented or bought on Prime Video, Apple TV and other digital stores.

9. Body Heat (1981): Steamy Florida Noir With Bonnie & Clyde Energy

Image Credit: Warner Bros., The Ladd Company

Lawrence Kasdan’s Body Heat predates Scarface by a couple of years; still, the movie’s narrative feels even more influential for modern Grand Theft Auto than Al Pacino’s Miami crime classic. The movie follows Ned Racine, a crooked lawyer who falls in love with Matty Walker, the wife of a wealthy Florida businessman. The two begin a steamy romance, and it doesn’t take long for Ned to start hatching a plan to get rid of Matty’s husband.

Body Heat is full of twists, turns, and crooks that closely resemble the modern Rockstar formula. Good thing that Jason and Lucia’s romance isn’t as stormy as Ned and Matty’s – well, at least it’s not an affair. This movie has a similar “Bonnie & Clyde” energy that GTA VI’s players will be used to by now, all set against the sun-drenched backdrop of the film’s fictional Miranda Beach, Florida.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 96% Tomatometer] Where to watch: Body Heat can be rented or bought on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

8. The Birdcage (1996): The South Beach Comedy That Matches Leonida’s Humor

Image Credit: United Artists, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

If there’s one thing Rockstar absolutely nails, it’s their humor. Leonida’s bizarre sense of humor offers a welcome breather from all the crime and grit, and luckily for us, there’s a good collection of comedies set in Miami Beach. 1996’s The Birdcage is the perfect example of the colorful humor you can expect to encounter as you surf through the channels of Leonida’s unhinged TV.

Starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, The Birdcage follows two gay lovers, Armand and Albert. Their son, Val, is set to marry the daughter of a notoriously conservative senator (played by Gene Hackman). To impress the parents and avoid conflict, Armand and Albert pretend to be a straight couple – despite the fact that they live above a South Beach drag club owned by Armand. Williams commands this film with his performance, and also does an excellent job of rocking that ‘90s Miami fashion that wouldn’t look out of place on Jason in GTA VI.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 87% Tomatometer] Where to watch: The Birdcage is streaming on Prime Video and can also be rented or bought on Apple TV and other digital stores.

7. Adaptation (2002): Nicolas Cage’s Strange Everglades Orchid-Thief Story

Image Credit: Sony Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Propaganda Films

This dramedy starring Nicolas Cage is as uniquely Floridian as they come. Adaptation offers a fictionalized retelling of screenwriter Charlie Kaufman’s struggles adapting Susan Orlean’s book The Orchid Thief while suffering from writer’s block. For the film, Kaufman came up with a twisted story with fictitious elements (including his own nonexistent twin brother) to spice up his Everglades drama.

The movie is bizarre, sure, but it’s also strangely touching. Meryl Streep and Nicolas Cage give their all in Adaptation, but Chris Cooper’s Oscar-winning John Laroche easily steals the show (and the orchids). Here’s a random bit of trivia: Cage turned down the chance to play the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man to be in this film, as he confirmed in May 2026 .

[Rotten Tomatoes : 90% Tomatometer] Where to watch: Adaptation is available on the Criterion Channel, free with ads on Pluto TV, and to rent or buy on Apple TV.

6. Moonlight (2016): The Miami Story That Shows Another Side of Florida

Image Credit: A24, Plan B Entertainment, PASTEL

Florida can feel so much larger-than-life that small, personal stories sometimes go overlooked. 2016’s Moonlight invites the viewer to look past the usual definition of Miami and into the more intimate worlds of the wonderful people who inhabit the place.

The movie follows Chiron Harris at three different points in his life, as he navigates the ins and outs of growing up in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood and struggles to understand his sexuality in a conservative society. Moonlight’s quiet introspection may be the opposite of the GTA formula, but stories like this certainly played a role in GTA VI’s more complex character dynamics. It went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 98% Tomatometer] Where to watch: Moonlight is streaming on HBO Max and can be rented or bought on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

5. Spring Breakers (2012): Neon, Crime and Florida Sleaze

Image Credit: Iconoclast, Rabbit Bandini Productions, Division Films, Muse Productions, O’ Salvation, MJZ, Pop Films, Radar Pictures

Director Harmony Korine managed to bridge the gap between Miami’s neon ‘80s past and modern Florida sleaze with Spring Breakers. In this veritable fever dream of a movie, a group of college students heads down to Florida after committing a robbery. They get arrested, only for a drug dealer to bail them out – and the girls end up working for him.

Everything about Spring Breakers feels undeniably GTA. From the grimy visuals to the crime drama plot, this might be one of the most influential films in shaping GTA VI’s Leonida so far. If there’s one thing I know, it’s that James Franco’s “Alien” would feel right at home in Key Lento.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 67% Tomatometer] Where to watch: Spring Breakers is streaming on HBO Max and can be rented or bought on Prime Video and Apple TV.

4. Pain & Gain (2013): The True-Crime Story That Plays Like a GTA Mission

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures, De Line Pictures, Bay Films

In 2013, Michael Bay gave us what we could consider the closest thing to a live-action “Strangers & Freaks” GTA mission anyone’s ever made. Pain & Gain follows three bodybuilders in a twisted plot to get rich quick by extorting money from one of the wealthy patrons of their gym, before leaving him for dead. Unfortunately for them, he doesn’t die so easily.

Pain & Gain oozes testosterone and adrenaline, which is Michael Bay’s usual trademark. The frantic action sequences and sunny Miami vibes make this film the perfect appetizer to get anyone used to the crazy antics that await in GTA VI’s Leonida. The best part? The film is loosely inspired by a real-life story (the Sun Gym Gang case), the sort that could only have happened in Florida.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 50% Tomatometer] Where to watch: Pain & Gain is streaming on Paramount+ and can be rented or bought on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

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3. Zola (2020): The Tampa Road Trip From Hell

Image Credit: Killer Films, Ramona Films, Gigi Films

Based on A’Ziah King’s viral Twitter thread recounting a bizarre (and dangerous) trip to Tampa, Zola gave us a deeper look into the Floridian urban wilderness in the age of social media. From sketchy motels to shady characters, Zola is the story of a weekend trip that could have easily ended in disaster.

The film follows Zola (Taylour Paige), a part-time stripper who embarks on a road trip with fellow dancer Stefani (Riley Keough). Apparently, the pay is much better in Tampa than it is in Detroit. They’re joined by Stefani’s mysterious roommate, X (Colman Domingo), and Stefani’s boyfriend, Derrek (Nicholas Braun).

Among the many twists and turns, we learn that X is actually Stefani’s pimp, that Derrek didn’t know about Stefani’s side gig, and that the pay isn’t much better in Tampa. It’s betrayals all around, ending in life-threatening situations and severed relationships. Once you’re done paying a quick visit to the many nightclubs of Leonida (remember, stay loyal to Lucia!), give Zola a watch if you’re in the mood for one of the most unique stripper sagas ever made.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 88% Tomatometer] Where to watch: Zola is streaming on Netflix and Prime Video, and can also be rented or bought digitally.

2. The Florida Project (2017): Life in a Motel Near Disney World

Image Credit: Cre Film, Freestyle Picture Company, June Pictures

One of the things that makes Leonida feel so impressive is the painstakingly meticulous level of detail Rockstar put into every corner of its world. Buildings you wouldn’t look at twice on your way to Miami Beach have colorful stories to tell, and movies like The Florida Project are here to bring those stories to life.

Sean Baker’s love letter to the invisible Floridians centers on Moonee, a six-year-old girl, and her single mother, Halley. They live on a day-to-day basis in a colorful motel within arm’s reach of Walt Disney World. Unaware of their financial woes, Moonee spends her days playing in the neighborhood while her mother struggles to make ends meet.

Deeply moving and visually gorgeous, The Florida Project makes you remember the undeniable charm of Florida, regardless of its imperfections. Tragic and magical, all at the same time.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 96% Tomatometer] Where to watch: The Florida Project is streaming on HBO Max and can be rented or bought on Prime Video and Apple TV.

1. Bad Boys II (2003): The Miami Action Movie That Rivals Vice City

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films

Released less than a year after the original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, it’s impossible to overstate how influential Bad Boys II was to Florida’s modern identity. This was the movie that effectively replaced Miami Vice as the ultimate “Florida film”, with its bombastic set pieces and witty banter, courtesy of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Between the Bad Boys saga and Pain & Gain, Michael Bay has positioned himself as the undisputed king of Florida films. Considered one of the best action films ever made (according to Hot Fuzz), Bad Boys II turns Miami into a chaotic playground of explosions and intense chase scenes – which is precisely what most players will do as soon as they leave Key Lento and venture into Vice City.

[Rotten Tomatoes : 23% Tomatometer] Where to watch: Bad Boys II is streaming on Hulu and Starz, and can be rented or bought on Prime Video and Apple TV.

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