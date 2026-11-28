Snowpiercer premiered on Turner Network Television in May, 2020 (pulling in 3.3 million viewers across TNT and TBS). Considering what was happening in the world at the time, you’d think the show would be more popular? Even the BBC called it “the perfect show for right now.” Perhaps it hit a little too close to home.What started out as a French graphic novel (Le Transperceneige) in 1982 inspired a star-studded film adaptation by Bong Joon-ho in 2013, and finally a TV series in 2020. Most people are familiar with the movie, but the series (despite its respectable 75% on Rotten Tomatoes ) often flies under the mainstream radar.

Recently the show has drawn comparisons to shows like The Last of Us and Silo. But why wasn’t Snowpiercer as popular as the shows that came after it? Let’s look at what went right and what external factors knocked it off its tracks. With the show set in 2026, now is the ideal time for a quick revisit.

How Snowpiercer Perfected the Dystopian Genre

Image Credit: Tomorrow Studios, Studio T, CJ Entertainment

There’s something addicting about the claustrophobic dread and high emotional stakes of dystopian media. If you get it, you get it.

Spanning four seasons, Snowpiercer delivers a truly gripping premise: the remnants of humanity live together on a 1,001-car moving train that’s strictly divided by class.

The futuristic train, powered by the ‘Eternal Engine’, provides the perfect closed-loop setting to explore themes of inequality, resource scarcity, environmental issues, and class issues.

Another thing it got right was its cast. With names like Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, and Daveed Diggs, audiences were treated to moving performances by Hollywood heavyweights. Critics also loved it. The second season holds an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes (which was much higher than the 63% of the first season).

Why Isn’t the Snowpiercer Series Talked About More

Image Credit: Tomorrow Studios, Studio T, CJ Entertainment

So, this is a show that got an A+ for its concept and cast. What went wrong?

Firstly, the show moved from TNT to TBS and back to TNT before it even premiered, causing confusion from the very beginning. Then Warner Bros. Discovery dropped the fourth and final season, leaving AMC to pick up the pieces in 2024. By this time, momentum had slowed.

Additionally, there was uncertainty surrounding streaming rights, which made it difficult for casual viewers to watch the show.

How Modern Shows Are Following the Snowpiercer Formula

Image Credit: Tomorrow Studios, Studio T, CJ Entertainment

Snowpiercer may not have quite met its mark. But with the show being set in 2026, writers like Collider ’s Kendall Myers are looking back on the show with fresh eyes. And maybe audiences will too.

The similarities Myers points out are obvious. Apple TV’sSilo is about the last of humnkind trapped in a 144-level underground bunker, and The Last of Us is a serious study of the difficult choices survivors need to make in a post-apocalyptic world. Both are considered hit shows.

Haven’t had a chance to watch the Snowpiercer series yet? If you love a good dystopian show, you may want to bookmark this one.

Where to Watch: Snowpiercer is streamable on AMC+, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and Pecock.