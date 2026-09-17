Times are tough in 2026. A buck doesn’t stretch as far as it once did, so it’s important to take stock of what’s valuable (and what isn’t) anymore. This includes your Netflix subscription.

There comes a stage where you need to decide if it’s worth parting with your hard-earned cash and handing it over to streaming services, especially if you aren’t really interested in the new shows and movies and there are cheaper (and even free) alternatives available.

It’s been a strange year for the streaming giant. On the movie front, there have been a few high points – such as fun films like War Machine, The Rip, and Apex – but there’s also been a lot of snore-bore like Thrash, The Last House, and Office Romance that’s content for the sake of it. Maybe the shoddy output is a result of all the AI-assisted scripts getting the green light. After all, the streaming service has admitted to using the technology more and more in its production process…

Netflix’s film slate for the rest of 2026 doesn’t seem too exciting either. Unabomber, Animals, and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth are the high-profile movies on the horizon, with legitimate movie stars and directors attached to them; however, since Netflix movies are always 50/50 in terms of genuine quality, perhaps it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach here. Keep an eye on the critical reviews and general audience reception before rushing to watch them.

Image Credit: Netflix

In terms of shows, this has felt like something of a transition year for Netflix. Stranger Things is officially done and dusted, while Bridgerton has lost some of its shine and Wednesday Season 3 only arrives in 2027. With the newest seasons of One Piece, Beef, and The Night Agent already aired, 2026 has been decidedly light on must-see programming on Netflix.

So, is there anything else to look forward to for the rest of the year? The biggest drawcards here are returning shows like The Hunting Wives Season 2, Nobody Wants This Season 3, and Black Doves Season 2. Below, a thriller starring Josh Hartnett, looks interesting and promising, and so too does the East of Eden adaptation that has a stacked cast, including Florence Pugh and the brand-new Professor Xavier in the MCU, Christopher Abbott.

But is all this enough to justify staying subscribed to Netflix for the rest of 2026? That’s up to you to decide. It looks a little light to us, and with other streaming services – such as Apple TV – offering more quality than ever, it might be time to break up with Netflix for a while.

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ALREADY AIRED IN 2026

Rank Title Type RT Score Release Date 1 Stranger Things (S5) TV 82% Nov 26, 2025 – Dec 31, 2025 2 Bridgerton (S4) TV 82% Jan 29 – Feb 2026 3 Beef (S2) TV 88% April 16, 2026 4 The Rip Movie 79% Jan 21, 2026 5 War Machine Movie 69% March 6, 2026 6 Apex Movie 66% April 24, 2026 7 Office Romance Movie 51% June 5, 2026 8 Thrash Movie 43% April 10, 2026 9 The Last House Movie 27% August 7, 2026

STILL TO COME — REST OF 2026