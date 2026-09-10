Mel Gibson has confirmed, in a new 700 Club interview with CBN, that a young Saul of Tarsus (the future Paul the Apostle) appears in a scene in The Resurrection of the Christ. In the same interview, he also confirmed new details about Peter’s storyline and the film’s two-part structure. The original The Passion of the Christ is also back in US theaters this week, Sept. 10–17, remastered in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound, and includes a first look at the upcoming sequel (per CBN News).

After years of “it’s happening, maybe, sometime” Mel Gibson’s long-awaited follow-up to The Passion of the Christ finally has a name: The Resurrection of the Christ. While most people are shocked at the idea, there’s actually a lot more to Jesus’ story on the cross than most people know. Jesus appeared to his followers for a long time after his death and resurrection, and was even seen by thousands of people according to the Bible. But aside from that, there’s also the parts that the Gospels don’t talk about: What happened to Jesus when he died? Where was he during those 3 days? Did he descend into hell? How did he take back the keys of death from Satan? And how did he resurrect from hell?

If it sounds a bit like a John Wick film, it’s because it kind of is in a way. Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ has also been described as “an acid trip”. While we can only speculate on what actually happened during the events after Jesus’ death, Gibson seems to have some kind of idea of how to turn that speculation into a full feature film. Expect to see demons, hell, death, Satan, and his minions quiver as the Messiah overcomes Hades to save His people.

THE RESURRECTION OF THE CHRIST – coming soon. pic.twitter.com/DXARSRjull — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) May 15, 2025

While shows like The Chosen have beautifully told the stories of Jesus (maybe even better) by interpreting the scriptures and delivering semi-accurate versions of the story, Mel Gibson isn’t doing that with The Resurrection of the Christ – most of it will probably be made up. And that might see some pushback from conservative Christians.

Casting has since been finalized. Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen plays Jesus, not Jim Caviezel, as part of an all-new international cast. If you’re wondering how long it’s been: The Passion of the Christ opened to $83 million, earned $370 million in North America, and topped out globally at $610 million off a $30 million budget. It held the record as the highest-grossing R-rated film in the US for nearly 20 years, until Deadpool & Wolverine recently took the throne. Could Gibson reclaim it? Don’t bet against it.

Mel Gibson, never one to play it safe, knows this film will require more than just a green screen and a choir. But the good news is that Lionsgate seems all-in. “For many, many people across the globe, The Resurrection of the Christ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time… this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents.”

Gibson echoed the love. “Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time,” he said. “I know the clever ingenuity, passion, and ambition the entire team commits to their projects.”

The Resurrection of the Christ Part One arrives Good Friday, March 26, 2027, with Part Two following on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027, and filming has since wrapped. The script, according to Gibson, is done. Production might take a while, but if it delivers on the promise of a cinematic descent into hell and triumphant resurrection, it just might be the most epic Christian movie of all time.

Paul the Apostle Has a Surprise Cameo in The Resurrection of the Christ

In the CBN interview, Gibson revealed that a young Saul of Tarsus, the persecutor-turned-apostle later known as Paul, appears in a scene set during Jesus’ childhood visit to the temple. Gibson reasoned that Saul was likely only a few years younger than Jesus, making it plausible the two crossed paths early on, even though nothing in scripture actually places him there. He was candid that the scene is his own invention layered onto the timeline, not a documented event — the kind of admission that’s likely to spark debate among biblically literate fans over how far a faith-based epic can stretch beyond the text before it stops being “orthodox.”

Peter Gets a Wife — and a Very Human Moment

Gibson also confirmed an invented domestic scene for Peter, giving the apostle a wife who fears for his safety after witnessing the stoning of Stephen. In Gibson’s telling, she worries he could be next, and Peter reassures her by pointing to Jesus’ earlier promise that he wouldn’t die young. It’s another example of Gibson filling narrative gaps the Gospels leave open, rather than sticking strictly to what’s written.

Why the Story Needed Two Movies, Not One

Gibson also explained the film’s non-linear structure, which he says weaves the crucifixion and resurrection story against other events spanning the Old and New Testaments, including, according to Gibson, the fall of Satan and a descent into what he calls “the hell of the just.” Asked why it took two films to tell, Gibson joked that covering the entire Bible properly would run about three decades of screen time, so the story had to be narrowed to specific benchmark moments spread across two two-hour installments instead.

When and Where to Watch The Passion of the Christ’s 4K Re-Release

Image Credit: Newmarket Films

The original The Passion of the Christ is playing in US theaters for one week only, September 10–17, remastered in 4K with newly remastered Dolby Atmos sound. Moviegoers will also get a first look at The Resurrection of the Christ before the main feature, according to CBN News.

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