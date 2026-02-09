Quentin Tarantino’s tenth movie has turned into the cinema version of that friend who says they’re leaving the party, then hangs around the doorway for an hour. Fans have waited for the official “final film” announcement, especially after The Movie Critic got scrapped. And while Tarantino keeps clinging to his self-imposed ten-movie limit like it’s written on a sacred napkin, the math has always felt wobbly. He’ll tell you Kill Bill counts as one release. Plenty of people will tell you that’s not true.

While everyone watches the scoreboard, Tarantino’s been hunting for loopholes. He’s had his hand in other things, like TV series and even theatre and novels. Anything that still sounds like storytelling but doesn’t trigger the “movie number ten” alarm. The funny part is we’ve already missed out on a bunch of projects because the rule exists. The even funnier part is the rule feels pointless when he keeps circling back to the same sandbox anyway.

That brings us to the loudest hint yet that Tarantino’s “tenth” might already be here, just wearing someone else’s director’s cap. DiscussingFilm’s Andrew Salazar dropped this little nugget about David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth, written by Tarantino: “QT was on set for most, if not all, of shooting for the Cliff Booth movie. His high chair was next to Fincher’s, which makes the 10 movie rule feel a bit more silly.” The image alone tells the story. Two directors’ chairs side by side, and Tarantino perched like a proud gremlin guarding his screenplay.

Image Credit: Netflix

No, that doesn’t mean he ghost-directed the thing. Fincher doesn’t exactly give away the steering wheel. Still, Tarantino wrote the script and serves as a producer, so you can assume he had opinions. Probably a lot of them. Strong opinions. This is Tarantino we’re talking about.

He even explained why he didn’t direct it himself: “I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me… This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again.”

Meanwhile, Netflix decided to poke the internet with a Super Bowl teaser: Brad Pitt back as Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, retro needle-drops, bar drinking, movie set lurking, and a demolition derby car on a dusty racetrack. You also get blurred flashes of nudity, cigarettes, guns, middle fingers, and profanity, like the teaser itself knows your parents just walked into the room. Elizabeth Debicki and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II pop up in Old Hollywood looks, and Cliff calmly sets an Oscar on his desk. The teaser ends with “Coming Soon,” no date, not even a locked title on-screen, and Netflix still hasn’t properly owned the project since it leaked in February 2024.

The first trailer for David Fincher’s ‘THE ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH’ has been released.



Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E70SJrBUzB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2026

So is Cliff Booth Tarantino’s tenth movie? If you’re counting “written by,” “produced by,” and “hovering beside Fincher’s chair,” it’s starting to look like the closest thing you’re getting. And if you’re still waiting for Tarantino to announce number ten like it’s a royal baby, you might want to check the room.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Says She Lost a Tarantino Movie Role Because She Was “Not Pretty Enough”