According to a new report by What’s on Netflix, The Last Kingdom, the show everyone calls the Game of Thrones killer, is actually leaving Netflix in the United States on December 9, 2026. Netflix has slowly been pulling the title from different regions, with Canada already out since March 2026 (the UK, Australia and Europe will only be pulled in 2028). But before you stomp your feet in disapproval, it’s important to note that the exit isn’t actually about ratings. See, The Last Kingdom was never a true Netflix Original.

The show first premiered on BBC Two in 2015, and Carnival Films, part of NBCUniversal, has always retained ownership, even when Netflix came on board in later seasons. So, now, after exclusive streaming rights expire, Netflix is losing one of its biggest shows.

The only good news is that the finale, Seven Kings Must Die, won’t be affected by the move. Netflix has a completely separate 10-year license for the film, so Seven Kings Must Die might only leave the streaming platform in 2033.

That means those who haven’t seen it only have until December to join Uhtred on his journey to win back his kingdom. It also means that anyone still holding out for a spin-off set in the same world will be bitterly disappointed.

What Is The Last Kingdom About?

Image Credit: Netflix

The Last Kingdom is a historical drama series based on The Saxon Stories, a book series written by Bernard Cornwell. It began in October 2015, and after five seasons, it finally concluded with a feature-length sequel titled Seven Kings Must Die. The TV series followed the life and various quests of Uhtred of Bebbanburg as he assisted in King Alfred’s attempts to unify England. All this culminates with one last battle in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die and an ending that leaves the question of Uhtred’s unclear death open to interpretation. Not even the screenwriters know whether or not he died. Thanks to the ambiguous ending, some fans are wondering if this is the end of The Last Kingdom or if it will be picked up for a spin-off series.

The Seven Kings Must Die Ending, Explained

No one seems to know whether or not Uhtred dies in Seven Kings Must Die. At the end of the Battle of Brunanburh, he’s found fatally wounded, and his companions return him to his home fortress. He appeared to have recovered enough to stagger from his bed and join his closest friends in swearing Northumbria to King Æthelstan and uniting England under one banner.

Uhtred then hears a loud celebration. Curious and seemingly drawn to the door, he opens it and finds his deceased friends partying in the feast hall of Valhalla. He turns back to his living companions and finds that they have tears in their eyes as they watch him. The film doesn’t show us whether he steps through the door or remains with his living friends. Instead, it focuses on Uhtred, framed in the doorway between two worlds and overcome with emotion.

Will There Ever Be a Last Kingdom Spin-off?

Image Credit: Netflix

The epic story, the ambiguity of the ending of Seven Kings Must Die, and the many awesome characters still left alive had fans hoping that the writers would develop a spin-off series and keep audiences in the world of The Last Kingdom. Unfortunately, Martha Hillier, one of the screenwriters and producers for the show, believes that it would be challenging to develop a spin-off series.

“You’d have to find a character as special as Uhtred and I think that would be hard because, actually, those sort of leading men… We think that there must be loads of them out there, but I think they’re really quite hard to find,” Hillier said. “So I think it might have to be ever so slightly different. I don’t know, but no one has spoken to me about that. There is nothing in the works, or if there is I haven’t been asked about it.”

Given that everyone’s stories were tied up in a neat little bow, and Seven Kings Must Die ended with a beautiful, emotionally charged scene, I think it’s safe to say that there won’t be a spin-off show of The Last Kingdom anytime soon.

The Netflix exit doesn’t kill the odds of a spin-off, but it would definitely complicate them, because once the show reverts fully to Carnival Films, any future decision would likely run through Carnival and NBCUniversal (which also owns Peacock). That means a revival could possibly land elsewhere.

For now, there’s still nothing officially in development.

Where to Watch The Last Kingdom Before It Leaves Netflix

All five seasons of The Last Kingdom are streaming on Netflix now, through December 9, 2026. Seven Kings Must Die remains on Netflix afterward.

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