Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr., was more than a successful comic book film. It spawned the MCU and allowed Marvel to become the monolithic entity it is today. Robert Downey Jr’s charismatic portrayal of Iron Man helped the film succeed at the box office and with movie-goers. Not to be forgotten were his co-stars, especially Terrence Howard [the actor who originated the role of James Rhodes], who starred as James Rhodes, aka War Machine [Tony Stark’s best friend, a U.S. Air Force officer], before the recasting.

Howard gave a solid performance. As Tony’s best friend, he was loyal but close enough to Stark to give him an honest word. He didn’t flatter Tony’s ego like most others. While Iron Man was reckless and played by his own rules, Rhodey was firm and followed the rules, especially government and military rules. As a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Rhodes is a skilled pilot; he follows orders, unlike his mate Tony.

Iron Man’s success was also attributed to Downey’s chemistry with his co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow [who played Tony Stark’s love interest, Pepper Potts] as Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau [the film’s director, who also played Tony’s bodyguard, Happy Hogan], who played Happy Hogan and Terrence Howard as Rhodes. Rhodey, as Tony affectionately calls him, eventually becomes War Machine. The film enjoyed tremendous success. It received praise for its effects and storyline, as well as for the cast.

The Surprise Recasting Nobody Saw Coming

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

When the sequel was announced for Iron Man II, fans of the first film were surprised and some shocked that Terrence Howard was not recast as his James Rhodes/War Machine character. The sequel featured Don Cheadle [who has played Rhodey/War Machine in every MCU film since] as Rhodes and War Machine instead. Over the years, there was speculation over the recasting. A few years after the mini debacle, Howard mentioned the drama that happened behind the scenes.

In a 2013 appearance on Andy Cohen’s [the Bravo late-night talk show host] Watch What Happens Live, the actor revealed that he was fired due to a salary conflict. When asked about the situation with Iron Man, Howard is reticent and says, “…this is gonna get me in a lot of trouble, but..it turns out the person I helped become Iron Man, when it was time, to do the second one [Iron Man II], took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out.”

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Said He Hated The Dark Knight. Then He Copied Batman Begins With Iron Man

The Salary Dispute That Started It All

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios, Fairview Entertainment

When the film was released, Entertainment Weekly reported that Howard was the highest-paid actor in the film [via Afrotech]. He earned a respectable $4.5 million. Business Insider revealed that Howard agreed to a three-picture deal with Marvel and was supposed to earn $8 million for the second film. The actor claimed that Robert Downey Jr’s massive salary increase after the first Iron Man meant that Howard’s salary was drastically cut. In the Cohen interview, Howard also mentioned that he helped Downey land the role of Iron Man.

Terrence Howard’s New Explanation: A Fight With Producer Joel Silver

Howard’s account keeps changing. During an appearance on the PBD Podcast [the interview show hosted by entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David] in a March 2026, he blamed being dropped from Iron Man 2 on a confrontation with producer Joel Silver [the producer of The Brave One, the 2007 film Howard was promoting at the time of the dispute] that goes back all the way to 2007. According to the actor it occurred during a dispute over billing for the promotional run for The Brave One. Howard says that clash , and not just the contract renegotiation, is probably the real reason why he didn’t return. But beyond that he has also mentioned that Robert Downey Jr.’s silence after the recast “broke me a little bit.”

Ike Perlmutter and the Racism Allegation Behind the Recasting

Behind all the salary drama was another, fueled by Ike Perlmutter [the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment, who ran the company for decades before being pushed out], former chief of Marvel Entertainment. Disney fired Perlmutter in 2023; they claim it was due to cost-cutting measures. However, in a Wall Street Journal report; Perlmutter rejected their claim and said he was fired over creative clashes with executives.

A 2023 book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, accuses Perlmutter of making discriminatory remarks in the wake of Terrence Howard’s recasting. The book states, “Ike Perlmutter’s response to this recasting stands as one of the ugliest moments in Marvel history. He reportedly told Andy Mooney, then chairman of Disney consumer products, that nobody would notice because all black people, ‘look the same.’”

The book accuses the former studio head of ‘overt racism’ and says that most employees looked the other way, “accepting it as the downside of a dream job, or even excuses it.” Way back in 2012, The Financial Times reported that Perlmutter uttered these alleged racist remarks to Mooney. At the time, a Marvel spokesperson told FT in a statement that”Mr Perlmutter and all of Marvel have a long record of diversity in the workplace and on movie sets around the world as evidenced by both Mr. Perlmutter’s own history and Marvel’s management team.” [Via Deadline].

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Turned Down Marvel Movie (MCU) Roles

Perlmutter was a central figure at Marvel Studios; whether he uttered these words or not, he was crucial to Howard’s replacement. The book and media reports have created a negative image of Perlmutter and offered a look into the negative side of Hollywood. Mr Perlmutter should set the record straight once again, it seems. It’s a pity Terrence Howard was replaced and that he had such a negative experience. However, Don Cheadle was a worthy replacement, making the character one of the most important in the MCU. Hopefully, Hollywood can learn from incidents like these and pay actors fairly, as well as reject all forms of racism.

Iron Man is currently streaming on Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix, with rental/purchase options on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.