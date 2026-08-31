In three short years, the world went berserk for Viking lore. What started with 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon – and then with the introduction of Asgard to the MCU in 2011’s Thor – culminated in 2013 with Vikings. This show essentially resurrected Vikings in mainstream culture. Suddenly, everyone wanted a triskelion tattoo and a Ragnar undercut. And it won’t be stopping anytime soon. Fans can look forward to Vikings creator Michael Hirst returning to the genre with Bloodaxe, Prime Video’s latest Norse epic set to launch in 2027.

Given the allure of Viking poems and sagas, it’s almost baffling how long it took for major Viking films to become Hollywood’s next big thing. That is, until you realize how hard The 13th Warrior flopped in 1999. With estimated losses hovering around the $130 million range, it’s no wonder filmmakers avoided Vikings like the plague.

A movie that, on paper, sounded like a sure hit ended up becoming one of 1999’s worst blunders – The 13th Warrior (which turns 27 this August) didn’t deserve the fate it got. But how could a surefire blockbuster (on paper) fail so spectacularly? The 13th Warrior is the story of a movie that came out before its time, but it’s also the tale of a film that’s now considered an absolute classic.

The True Story Behind The 13th Warrior’s Vikings

The 13th Warrior takes the story of Beowulf as seen through the eyes of the real-life Arab traveler Ahmad ibn Fadlan, played here by Antonio Banderas. We see events from the epic Nordic saga brought to a more “historically accurate” realm, courtesy of Michael Crichton’s Eaters of the Dead, the novel that inspired this film.

John McTiernan (Predator, Die Hard) made sure the movie remained action packed despite its profound narrative. Much like Predator, The 13th Warrior was an action flick with a heavy subtext and, more importantly, tons of cool action sequences. Again, on paper, everything sounds great. However, the real epic battles wouldn’t take place in the film: they were happening constantly behind the scenes.

Inside the McTiernan-Crichton Feud That Doomed The 13th Warrior

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

McTiernan and Crichton (who was also producing the film) clashed constantly over creative differences. When McTiernan’s version fared poorly with test viewers, Crichton effectively took over the film’s final cut. You can practically feel how The 13th Warrior breaks apart on a narrative level.

Reshoots also ballooned the movie’s budget. What should have been a $60 million flick suddenly exceeded the $100 million mark. The 13th Warrior needed to become a Titanic level blockbuster to recoup its losses – and, as we know, that never happened. The movie is now remembered as one of the most spectacular box office flops of its time, undeservedly souring its reputation for years.

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Why The 13th Warrior Deserves a Second Chance in 2026

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

As much as The 13th Warrior bombed in 1999, modern audiences are starting to see the brilliance hidden in this forgotten Viking classic. From Banderas’ performance to McTiernan’s visceral filmmaking, The 13th Warrior should have become one of the standout epics of its time.

The entire cast is at the top of their game in this film. Vladimir Kulich’s Buliwyf, especially, delivers one of the most chilling Viking performances Hollywood has ever seen. The scene where he recites a Norse death prayer alongside his companions as they face certain doom reaches the same emotional heights Braveheart does.

Following a tumultuous production and remembered as “that Viking movie that flopped” certainly affected the legacy of The 13th Warrior. However, the recent “Vikingmania” has helped redefine this “flop” as one of the most underappreciated films of the late ‘90s. If you’re ever in the mood to see what would have happened if The Northman was done earlier, and experience a masterclass in inclusivity and diversity done right in a historical drama, definitely give The 13th Warrior a chance. It certainly deserves Valhalla.

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The good news is that The 13th Warrior is currently streaming on Netflix. It’s also available to rent and purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play. And honestly, if you enjoyed films like The Northman or Beowulf & Grendel, this is definitely your cup of tea.