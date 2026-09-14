Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, and the divisive Justice League “Snyder Cut”) premiered his passion project The Last Photograph at TIFF on September 13. Typically known for his effects-heavy blockbuster releases, the festival stop was a surprising choice.

This is Snyder’s most personal film yet. Self-financed, self-shot, and over a decade in the making — the teaser he dropped for the project was the first sign of just how stripped-down this one would be — this time there isn’t a studio or franchise to help absorb the blow of the truly brutal backlash.

The Last Photograph Reviews: Critics Pile On Zack Snyder at TIFF

Image Credit: Instagram / Zack Snyder

From the plethora of savage TIFF reviews that have made their way to X, here is one that stands out:

Jason Gorber @filmfest_ca “THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH – Zach Snyder’s abortion of a film is one of the worst to ever play this festival. APOCALYPSE NO. Just unabashedly shit on every level, an excercise in incompetence and hubris, and an embarrassment to have been screened.”

Awards Radar described it as “miserable experience, vile at times, tedious at others, and a complete misfire.”

Side note: There was no official press screening. Critics had to buy a ticket, just like everybody else — a decision that somehow feels intentional.

RELATED: Zack Snyder Is About To Upset Another Fandom

Not Everyone Hates The Last Photograph

Buried under the outrage, a few reviewers are pushing back.

We have this take from Father² @federalia: “The Last Photograph gives a new meaning to what an action thriller should be. Zack Snyder’s carefully crafted work dazzles with his own jaw dropping cinematography. It’s his most grounded and best film yet. My #1 movie of #TIFF so far and a must see! #TheLastPhotograph #TIFF26”

Deadline’s review called it ‘surprisingly human’ and received this anonymous comment: “Yeah, yeah. Dismiss it all you want. When THE SNYDER CUT is released all those critics will be eating their words, I tell you!”

Zack Snyder Backlash Is a Pattern — Just Ask the Snyder Cut

Snyder is no stranger to criticism. At this point, he probably expects it. What we’ve seen in the past is critics trashing him, while a smaller group of fans come to his defence. Sucker Punch is a great example.

It creates controversy. It creates interest. It creates articles just like this one.

The gap between critical drubbing and fan devotion is probably what birthed the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement in the first place — as we’ve written before, Snyder fans have never really been asked to move on, and they haven’t. So, is The Last Photograph really heading for director’s jail, or is it just at the first phase of its redemption arc?

Every Zack Snyder Movie, Ranked by Box Office (With Rotten Tomatoes Scores)

For context on just how divisive Snyder’s track record is, here’s how his theatrical features stack up at the box office — and how critics scored each one on Rotten Tomatoes:

Rank Film Year Worldwide Box Office RT Score 1 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 2016 $873 million 28% 2 Man of Steel 2013 $668 million 56% 3 Justice League 2017 $661.3 million 39% 4 300 2006 $468.8 million 61% 5 Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole 2010 $140.1 million 52% 6 Watchmen 2009 $187 million 64% 7 Dawn of the Dead 2004 $102.3 million 77% 8 Sucker Punch 2011 $89.8 million 23% 9 Army of the Dead 2021 $1 million* 68%

*Army of the Dead had only a brief limited theatrical run ahead of its Netflix debut, so its box office number isn’t comparable to the wide theatrical releases above it.

Streaming / Unreleased Titles Box Office RT Score Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max, 2021) N/A 71% Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (Netflix, 2023) N/A 22% Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (Netflix, 2024) N/A 16% The Last Photograph (2026) TBD TBD

Image Credit: Instagram / Zack Snyder

Those curious about seeing what all the fuss is about will be disappointed to hear that The Last Photograph doesn’t have a distributor. A handful of studios reportedly turned it down, citing extreme violence and quality concerns.

However, it’s currently screening for buyers at TIFF’s ‘The Market’. Meaning the film’s fate depends entirely on whether or not anyone in Toronto is willing to take a bet on it after its less-than-desirable reception.

Wide release, streaming, or straight into obscurity? We’ll have to wait to find out.

RELATED: 15 Years later, Sucker Punch is Still Zack Snyder’s Most Misunderstood Film

Release date: The Last Photograph still has no distributor and no release date — its fate now rests on whether a buyer takes it on at TIFF’s The Market this week.

Image Credit: Tiff