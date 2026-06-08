At the end of 2025, one of the better Netflix Originals horror titles, Cam, disappeared from the streaming platform for absolutely no reason at all. And worst of all, it didn’t show up anywhere else either. It’s not on Tubi, Hulu, Shudder or any of the other streaming networks. If you were still hoping to catch it, there’s good news. The film’s director, Daniel Goldhaber, has made it absolutely free to watch on his official website, danielgoldhaber.com.

There are no hidden fees or subscriptions. And you don’t need to have an account or sign up for a newsletter. Goldhaber is allowing you to watch his techno-horror-thriller, which has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, by the way, just because he can. His only note on the page reads: “CAM is unfortunately not currently available to view on any platforms, so you can watch it here if you like :).”

The smiley face at the end of the sentence tells you exactly how he feels about it all.

Cam, which had a reported production budget of around $1 million, was acquired by Netflix in 2018. It was exclusive to the streaming platform for seven years. Now the contract is up, and it has no place to go.

Image Credit: Netflix

But it’s not the only title that’s gotten this treatment either. Mike Flanagan’s Hush, another really good film, had a similar limbo period after leaving Netflix before eventually landing on physical media and other streaming platforms. Cam wasn’t so lucky.

The film follows Alice, played by Madeline Brewer, a cam girl who performs under the alias “Lola” and works obsessively to climb the rankings on her live-streaming platform. One day she’s locked out of her account. Someone, or something, is online performing as her, perfectly, and she can’t explain how.

What made the film really work well is that the writer, Isa Mazzei, was a former cam girl herself. And that authenticity actually runs through every scene in Cam. The realism comes off as nonjudgmental and completely believable.

Cam is also built on the contrast between Alice’s two worlds: when she’s offline, the color palette goes flat and lifeless. But, as Lola, the camera fills with purples and pinks, all glamour and performance. It’s honestly a lot smarter than you’d expect from a horror film about identity theft.

The horror in Cam doesn’t come from jump scares. It comes from the slow loss of control over your own identity, and Brewer’s performance holds that tension from the first scene to the last.

That’s why it was so sad to see it go. It’s genuinely a lot better than some of the other titles still on Netflix.

But Goldhaber has moved on. He’s not about to let the removal of his film stand in his way. In fact, he moved on long ago. Since Cam, he has directed How to Blow Up a Pipeline and a remake of the 1978 taboo documentary Faces of Death.

But, honestly, if you missed Cam, you now don’t have an excuse not to see it. You can watch it right now on Goldhaber’s site for free, no strings attached. And given that the film’s entire premise is about what gets taken from you without warning online, the delivery method has an accidental poetry to it.

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