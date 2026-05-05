Although we’ve yet to see a single clip of footage from Netflix’s Narnia, the film has already created a lot of buzz online in recent weeks. Firstly, because the streaming network decided to delay the film and allow it a 49-day theatrical window. And secondly, because reports (via The Town podcast) suggest that Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew might be their most expensive movie to date.

To date, not much is known about the film. We’ve heard about the cast and the filmmakers involved, but we haven’t seen a trailer or a teaser yet – just a few behind-the-scenes images. Producer Mark Gordon also gave us some crumbs about what to expect and also revealed that the film would be CGI-heavy.

But we still don’t know who’s playing Aslan. And we still don’t know if The Magician’s Nephew will keep the Christian aspects of C. S. Lewis’ books.

Image Credit: Chronicles of Narnia

What we do know is that Netflix is very confident in the film. Why else would they move the release date to February 12, 2027? That’s Super Bowl weekend – the one time of the year everyone is indoors and glued to their televisions. It’s the time period big studios usually ignore. Choosing that date means that the streaming service believes they truly have something special. The next Barbie, perhaps.

Maybe that’s why they were willing to invest more than $320 million for the film’s budget, at least that’s what Matt Belloni is reporting on The Town podcast. That figure is higher or on par with The Electric State‘s $320 million, The Irishman‘s $225 million, and The Gray Man‘s $200 million. Unfortunately, that’s not exactly a list of strong winners either. But if Belloni’s right, it puts Narnia at the top of the list.

Given that information, now, the movie theater release makes a lot more sense. Even though Ted Sarandos swore that theatrical releases aren’t the company’s model, they’d be silly not to get back some of their money from ticket sales.

Maybe all of this fits with what IMAX chief Rich Gelfond said at their first-ever Investors Day in New York late last year. His words: Gerwig’s movie will “change the world” and “create a cultural event.” Those are big words. But it’s clear both IMAX and Netflix believe it.