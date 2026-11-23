GTA 6 parallels our real lives with several fictional apps . There’s WhatUp, which resembles WhatsApp, and the ride-hailing app RydeMe, among others. The game launched on November 19 and sits at a 99 on Metacritic (Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t rate video games).

What Pavel Durov Said About GTA 6 and Telegram

But according to Telegram founder Pavel Durov, there’s one important real-world app that’s missing. In a post on X , he wrote: “The least realistic thing about GTA VI is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group.”

The least realistic thing about GTA VI is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group. — Pavel Durov (@durov) November 22, 2026

Why Durov’s Telegram Joke Hits Close to Home

When you consider the fact that Telegram has faced major international legal issues — including Durov’s 2024 arrest in France over allegations that the platform enabled organized crime (he was placed under formal investigation and denies wrongdoing) — the joke lands a little too close to home.

Let’s also remember that Telegram is currently blocked or restricted in roughly a dozen countries, with fraud, non-compliance and security concerns among the reasons cited.

How the Internet and Elon Musk Reacted

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

But the internet can’t get enough of the quip. Durov’s post, which was created on November 22, has racked up well over a million views, thousands of reposts, and more than a thousand replies, including a laughing emoji from fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Comments on @entrepreneursonig’s Instagram post regarding the situation are also pretty funny:

@keevuva: “GOATED marketing😂😂”

@aynfqi: “Makes sense 😂”

@aicanhelpu: “Bro really stirred things up and gave lawyers a new challenge.”

Will Telegram Show Up in GTA 6?

With this type of attention, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rockstar Games takes notice and adds a Telegram-esque app to GTA 6 in a future update. As for Durov, it may be time he gets some professional media training…

Speaking of Jason and Lucia, here’s who plays Lucia in GTA 6.

Where to play: Grand Theft Auto VI is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no PC version yet. Wondering why the user score is so low? See why GTA 6 is being review-bombed on Metacritic.