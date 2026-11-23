GTA 6 parallels our real lives with several fictional apps. There’s WhatUp, which resembles WhatsApp, and the ride-hailing app RydeMe, among others. The game launched on November 19 and sits at a 99 on Metacritic (Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t rate video games).
What Pavel Durov Said About GTA 6 and Telegram
But according to Telegram founder Pavel Durov, there’s one important real-world app that’s missing. In a post on X, he wrote: “The least realistic thing about GTA VI is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group.”
Why Durov’s Telegram Joke Hits Close to Home
When you consider the fact that Telegram has faced major international legal issues — including Durov’s 2024 arrest in France over allegations that the platform enabled organized crime (he was placed under formal investigation and denies wrongdoing) — the joke lands a little too close to home.
Let’s also remember that Telegram is currently blocked or restricted in roughly a dozen countries, with fraud, non-compliance and security concerns among the reasons cited.
How the Internet and Elon Musk Reacted
But the internet can’t get enough of the quip. Durov’s post, which was created on November 22, has racked up well over a million views, thousands of reposts, and more than a thousand replies, including a laughing emoji from fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk.
Comments on @entrepreneursonig’s Instagram post regarding the situation are also pretty funny:
@keevuva: “GOATED marketing😂😂”
@aynfqi: “Makes sense 😂”
@aicanhelpu: “Bro really stirred things up and gave lawyers a new challenge.”
Will Telegram Show Up in GTA 6?
With this type of attention, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rockstar Games takes notice and adds a Telegram-esque app to GTA 6 in a future update. As for Durov, it may be time he gets some professional media training…
Speaking of Jason and Lucia, here’s who plays Lucia in GTA 6.
Where to play: Grand Theft Auto VI is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no PC version yet. Wondering why the user score is so low? See why GTA 6 is being review-bombed on Metacritic.
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