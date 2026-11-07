Creating a dark comedy about the end of a relationship is tricky. After all, it’s a traumatic situation featuring a multitude of seesawing emotions, so it’s necessary to tackle the subject with delicate care – otherwise, it can collapse into a total farce. Usher Morgan and Katie Vincent ‘s Plucked teeters on the edge, but the film pulls back just in the nick of time to unleash a masterclass in the exploration of personal crisis.

Set in Gilded Age New York, the story follows Katherine Greene (played by co-writer and co-director Katie Vincent), who is about to divorce her husband, Peter (Jared Canfield). After receiving a letter confirming that her request for the dissolution of her marriage has been granted, she confronts Peter about her intentions during an important dinner party at their home. Peter tries his best to keep his composure despite the life-changing news, while Katherine feels a sense of freedom and lets her hair down.

The night unfurls in an unexpected way, though. While it’s natural that there will be anger and resentment between the pair, the grievances and issues boil over in a way that threatens to change both their lives forever.

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Image Credit: Dark Passage Films

There’s a theater-like quality to Plucked. Set in a single location and consisting of a host of flamboyant and memorable characters whisking in and out of the scenes, there are points at which this film feels more like a play than a traditional movie. In fact, if the filmmakers haven’t done so yet, it’s highly recommended that they adapt this story for that medium, since it lends itself so well to it.

You’re instantly sucked into this time period, chuckling into your sleeve as Katherine doesn’t give two hoots about the uppityness around her anymore. She’s free from Peter and the shackles of expectation, so she isn’t worried about what any of his guests think of her. On the other hand, Peter tries to keep up appearances, while he’s got an explosion of emotions ready to burst inside of him.

Yet this isn’t even the best part of Plucked: this comes when Peter and Katherine finally have an unrestrained heart-to-heart about their tumultuous relationship. What Morgan and Vincent nail here is the voices of the characters, who each see the other as being in the wrong. Nowadays, the viewer would point at Peter and say he’s completely at fault for the collapse of his marriage – and he definitely is – but the filmmakers navigate the Gilded Age’s gender roles and social structures to present an argument for Peter from the era. He might not be right, but he thinks he is, and isn’t that how every character’s motivation should be?

Image Credit: Dark Passage Films

Again, you have to draw parallels to great dialogues from plays when pointing out this powerful scene in Plucked, as both actors deliver fantastic and poignant performances that capture the inexplicable nature of love. It can be the most beautiful thing in the world, but it’s equally capable of ripping out your heart. Katherine has reached the point where it’s over for her, while Peter is clearly unhappy but blindsided by her decision. This results in a difficult discussion between them, which might be the most honest conversation they have had with each other – but it’s also too little too late after everything that’s happened. Is this true closure or unburdening? That’s the beauty of this exchange: it can be whatever you want it to be.

Plucked is both funny and tragic, as it waltzes with the topic of heartbreak. Nothing in this story is simple or straightforward, understanding that when it comes to matters of the heart, chaos reigns.

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Plucked opens in limited release in New York, Los Angeles and Rhode Island on November 13, 2026, with a streaming release listed for January 15, 2027.

Plucked In Gilded Age New York, a rebellious woman plans to divorce her emotionally unstable husband. Consequently, a polite and civilized evening violently spirals into pandemonium. Some things never change-until they do. Studio: Dark Passage Films Running Time: 110 minutes Release Date: November 13, 2026 Cast: Katie Vincent, Jared Canfield, J. Anthony Crane, Catherine Curtin, Susan Gallagher, Tony D. Head, Bryant Carroll, Fred Sullivan, Jacob A. Ware Director: Usher Morgan, Katie Vincent Writers: Usher Morgan, Katie Vincent Genre: Comedy, Drama Box Office: