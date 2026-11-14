It’s been nearly 25 years since Austin Powers’ last adventure in Goldmember, released in theaters on July 26, 2002. Now, at the Focker-In-Law premiere in New York on November 12, Mike Meyers has officially revealed to Deadline that he is writing a fourth film, saying, “I’m writing it right now.” He also revealed that there’s a chance that Dr. Evil returns, but he wouldn’t share any more about the film’s plot. Still, there’s no official release date or studio plan as yet (although reports say Warner Bros. and New Line, the home of the original trilogy, are behind it).

But the comeback reveal raises an awkward but very important question: Would the Austin Powers films find an audience today? Can the world handle would a spy whose whole act is being inappropriate?

According to a number of critics and fans, the character hasn’t aged well and wouldn’t work today. Let’s take a look back at a few others.

The 10 Movie Characters That Haven’t Aged Well

Not all movie characters are destined to become pop culture icons. In fact, some of them might be best off left forgotten, remnants of a time when jokes used to be a bit more, let’s say, “tasteless”. To prove this, here are ten characters that have aged like the finest milk. They’re really so cringe. (Rotten Tomatoes scores are in brackets.)

Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999): The Character Critics Called a Caricature

Image Credit: Lucasfilm / Star Wars

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) [Rotten Tomatoes: 54%]

Jar Jar is offensive for many reasons, but the fact that critics likened him to minstrel caricatures (complete with an accent and all) might be the most accidentally baffling decision we ever saw in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, and that’s saying a lot.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Brüno (Brüno, 2009): The Satire That Blurred the Line

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Brüno (2009) [Rotten Tomatoes: 68%]

Dated even when it came out, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Brüno was meant as a critique of homophobia, but, critics argued, ended up being an offensive caricature in the process. The line between mocking bigots and mocking queer culture is so blurry that most of it doesn’t fly now.

Jessica Rabbit (Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988): The Animation Icon Younger Viewers May Find Uncomfortable

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) [Rotten Tomatoes: 96%]

She might be an animation icon, but Jessica Rabbit is a walking stereotype that seems almost too on the nose to be believable. She’s still beloved, but younger audiences might find her uncomfortable.

Long Duk Dong (Sixteen Candles, 1984): The Gong That Gave the Stereotype Away

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Sixteen Candles (1984) [Rotten Tomatoes: 81%]

You might not even notice it, but Long Duk Dong is an Asian exchange student. Luckily, Sixteen Candles makes sure you catch this hidden detail by playing a stereotypical gong sound whenever he’s on screen. Actor Gedde Watanabe, who is Japanese American, has since said he was naive about the role at the time.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Scarface (1983) [Rotten Tomatoes: 78%]

As iconic as he might be, Tony Montana is a clear example of dated Latino stereotypes. He also doesn’t notice the difference between flamingoes and pelicans, for some odd reason.

Lois Einhorn (Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994): The Reveal Hollywood Wouldn’t Film Today

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) [Rotten Tomatoes: 48%]

Lois Einhorn, widely read as one of the few trans characters in mainstream media at the time, is played as a cruel joke in 1994’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. The entire “reveal” scene is surprisingly tasteless and crude, even when you remove all the transphobia. In the story, Einhorn is revealed to be Ray Finkle, a vengeful ex-Dolphins kicker who took her identity, a twist critics have called transphobic .

Austin Powers (Austin Powers Series, 1997–2002): The Groovy Spy Mike Myers Is Writing Back

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) [Rotten Tomatoes: 71%] · The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) [Rotten Tomatoes: 53%] · Goldmember (2002) [Rotten Tomatoes: 52%]

Part of the joke of Austin Powers’ character is how inappropriate he is. That said, even the jokes surrounding his crude humor could raise a few eyebrows in today’s cultural climate. It’s safe to say that Austin wouldn’t have survived the #MeToo era. That’s the tightrope Austin Powers 4 has to walk now that Myers is writing it, and he has suggested the story would focus mainly on Austin and Dr. Evil.

The Twins, Skids and Mudflap (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009): The Autobots Critics Called Racist Caricatures

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) [Rotten Tomatoes: 18%]

Accidentally or not, Skids and Mudflap are incredibly tasteless racial caricatures that somehow found their way into a Transformers film. No wonder Michael Bay confirmed they wouldn’t return for the next movie . Reno Wilson voiced Mudflap, and Tom Kenny voiced Skids.

Chuck & Larry (I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, 2007): The Comedy With a Yellowface Minister

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007) [Rotten Tomatoes: 15%]

Basically everyone in this trainwreck of a film is a dated character, including its two leads. That said, Rob Schneider’s “Asian Minister” is in a league of its own when it comes to offensive characterizations. Schneider played the wedding-chapel minister in yellowface, and the Asian American watchdog group MANAA blasted the performance when the film opened.

Mr. Yunioshi (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1961): The Role Even Its Own Director Regretted

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) [Rotten Tomatoes: 87%]

The epitome of bad taste, seeing Mickey Rooney play a stereotypical Japanese man (with buck teeth, squinty eyes, and all) will never not be cringeworthy. It’s truly diabolical Hollywood stereotyping on full display. Rooney later said he was ashamed of the role, and director Blake Edwards also expressed regret .

Where to Watch the Austin Powers Movies

None of the three Austin Powers films is on a US subscription streaming service right now, according to JustWatch. You can rent International Man of Mystery , The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember for on Amazon Video, Apple TV and Fandango At Home, and Spectrum On Demand.