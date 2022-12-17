Most people associate superhero video games with action. However, Marvel’s Midnight Suns wants to prove – once and for all – that comic book properties are prime for the RPG genre. This video game is more about laying out the characters and planning their moves as one would their action figures rather than running into battle gung-ho like Marvel’s Avengers.

The premise is full-on comic book nonsense

Let’s be real here: Comic book movies have failed to fully embrace the silliness of the comic book medium. The stories go hard and aren’t afraid to get completely wacky and bonkers. Marvel’s Midnight Suns leans into the fantastical element of the genre, as the witch Lilith tries to claim the Darkhold so she can give it to a powerful and evil entity. Attempting to stop her are a group of Marvel’s most powerful heroes, Lilith’s sister Caretaker, and the main character of the game: Hunter.

Players can customise Hunter to look and be what they want. There are tons of options available and there is the ability to change the character’s appearance later on by unlocking other features and items. The good news is, while Hunter might be the MC here, the player is able to play as other Marvel characters too. Depending on the mission and how far the player progresses, there are different characters available to play. In addition, as the player progresses, they will be able to upgrade Hunter and the others’ abilities and cards.

The tactical and turn-based gameplay

The three-person team will go into a mission and have to defeat their enemies based on turns and cards played. The player will select the cards to play, trying to take down their opponents before reinforcements get called in. However, this isn’t simply based on luck or hoping a powerful card is in the deck; this is about strategic thinking.

The environments of Marvel’s Midnight Suns play a factor in the game. Players can vault, throw items at opponents, or knock enemies into electrified structures for extra damage. Plus, like any good tabletop game, there are cards that add extra goodies to certain attacks or scenarios.

Look, this type of gameplay may not appeal to everyone, especially players who want fast-paced action and to be more reactive in the moment.

However, there is something addictive about Marvel’s Midnight Suns, as it sucks a player in with some inventive and in-depth gameplay. It forces a player to think differently and to take a closer look at their squad’s strengths and weaknesses. For those who want to lose themselves in a video game for weeks on end, this is the title.

Compelling story but shoddy visuals

Marvel’s Midnight Suns does its best to give every character a moment to shine. Of course, there will be superheroes that get more time in the storyline than others, but it’s neatly balanced to give everyone’s favourite a scene at least. Even though Hunter isn’t exactly charisma personified, the character does play a crucial role here and the story around them remains compelling throughout.

Unfortunately, the character models and designs feel more last gen than they do for 2022. They aren’t the ugliest designs committed to gaming, but there is a blandness to the looks, especially in the cut scenes. Understandably, this is an RPG game, so the focus will be more on the gameplay than anything else, but this does feel like the game’s biggest let-down.