Emilia Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. The actress has slowly been making her way through the top sci-fi fandoms (like Star Wars and Terminator) and now she has found herself in Marvel’s next series. Let’s take a look at the character Emilia Clarke is rumoured to be playing, Abigail Brand, and what her involvement means for the MCU and Secret Invasion.

Who is Abigail Brand?

Abigail Brand is a commanding officer in S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Worlds Observation and Response Department), an agency responsible for dealing with alien and other unexplained affairs and an offshoot of S.H.I.E.L.D. She was an agent that was loyal to Nick Fury and didn’t have much love for his successor, Maria Hill.

Abigail has an interesting parentage with her mother a human who carried the mutant X-gene and her father an alien of an unknown species who was described by Abigail as a green furry monster. Her natural green hair (which was once described as “HYDRA-hair” by Wolverine when the two first met) is a result of her father’s alien genes, though they seem to have given her darker red hair for Secret Invasion.

Thanks to the mutant gene that she got from her mother she was granted pyrokinetic abilities that made it possible for her to summon flames to her hands that were got enough to burn through most metals. Throughout her run time, the flames have been portrayed as both blue and red by different artists and while they don’t have any real significance fans suspected that this was caused as a result of her alien heritage.

Of course, as is the case with most MCU characters, Emilia Clarke’s Abigail Brand could be a little different in Secret Invasion.

What Does Her Inclusion in Secret Invasion Mean for the MCU?

Her involvement could mean the inclusion of a lot of different heroes who haven’t had a chance to debut in the MCU yet, namely the X-Men. Throughout her run time, Abigail has worked with a number of cosmic Marvel teams and the X-Men on numerous occasions and for a while, she’d even developed a romantic relationship with the mutant team’s resident blue genius Hank McCoy a.k.a. Beast.

She has significantly less trauma to deal with than some of the other mutants (I’m looking at you Wolverine) so using her to officially introduce mutants to the MCU you be a fantastic decision.

She had already developed her powers and learned how to best use them when she was first introduced to readers in the comics. If Marvel decides to take the same approach to her on-screen character then her debut will be similar to that of Natasha Romanoff’s in Iron Man 2, in which it will be less about her origin and more about the character arriving on the scene to help create tension while also moving the story forward (the fact that that are both spies for Nick Fury is another nod towards Natasha).

It’s going to be interesting to see how Emilia Clarke brings this character to life and how her coming onto the scene will affect the grand scheme of things both in Secret Invasion and in the MCU.

What are your thoughts on Emilia Clarke playing Abigail Brand in Secret Invasion?