There have been many rumours surrounding Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four film. The latest rumours have been about the film’s time period, and the arrival of Dante Ferretti as the project’s Production Designer has only added fuel to the rumour fire.

Who is Dante Ferretti

Ferretti is an art director, costume designer and production designer. He has collaborated with many directors over the years, including Tim Burtin, Liliana Cavani, Martin Scorsese, Pier Paolo Pasolini and his wife, Francesca Lo Schiavo.

He has won a few Academy Awards for his work in films like Hugo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and worked on projects like 1998’s Meet Joe Black, 2010’s Shutter Island and 2015’s Cinderella. However, his filmography consists primarily of period pieces, which many fans think means that Fantastic Four could be a period piece or might at least start as one.

Fantastic Four Could Take a Page Out of Captain America’s Book

Several Marvel insiders have informed fans that the Fantastic Four will be introduced as always having been a part of the MCU. Their origin story could be similar to Captain America’s story in The First Avenger and Scott Lang’s five years in Avengers: Endgame.

The upcoming Fantastic Four film will transport fans back to the ‘60s, where we might see Reed Richards and co. gain their powers and battle alongside Hank Pym’s Ant-man (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne’s Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer). On one of their missions, the Fantastic Four could find themselves trapped in the Negative Zone before eventually finding their way out and popping out, unaged, in the present-day MCU.

If Marvel does follow a similar plot, the Fantastic Four film will likely be a standalone project.

Who Else is Involved in the Fantastic Four?

After much deliberation, it seems like Adam Driver could be Marvel’s official pick for Reed Richards. It is further rumoured that he will be joined by Margot Robbie, who might be in talks to play Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman. Paul Mescal could join as her brother Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch. This just leaves the Thing.

It was once rumoured to join the cast as Sharon Ventura, a.k.a She-Thing. However, she has stated that she won’t be in the movie. Bringing in She-Thing could add something extra to the team, given her history with the Fantastic Four. Whether her inclusions will result in the erasure of Ben Grimm has yet to be seen.

Kevin Feige’s decision to bring on Dante Ferretti is excellent news for Marvel fans as it indicates that he and Disney are doing everything they can to fix Marvel after the disaster that was Phase 4. Josh Friedman will write the script, and Matt Shakman will be directing Fantastic Four.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Fantastic Four?