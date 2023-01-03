A fan account on Instagram recently released some fan art in which popular Marvel and DC characters have been combined. This has made fans question whether there could be a possibility of a Marvel and DC crossover.

The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and DCEU (DC Extended Universe) have been around for over a decade. To the surprise of no one, Marvel has been considerably more successful than DC, bringing in a combined total of $28 billion at the box office. However, there has been a significant difference in management between the two studios, with Kevin Feige in the main seat for the MCU. And while Feige has been consistent in his position and management for the last ten years, DC has had a different record.

James Gunn and Peter Safron have recently been given co-CEO roles and have once again decided to change things up completely. And now, with the release of these AI-generated art pieces and the possibility of Avengers: Secret Wars in the works, it begs whether DC will be able to match Marvel standards.

A user account named Lantern Flix has recently shared some images on Instagram in which popular DC characters are combined with their Marvel counterparts in stunning AI portraits. The post garnered over six thousand likes and was praised by fans in the comment section. So naturally, much speculation occurred on what this would mean for the individual powers of a superhero. For example, there was much speculation on the combined image of The Flash and Quicksilver in which fans debated whether the latter hero would make The Flash faster or slower. But these images raise a critical question for fans and casual watchers: is there a possibility of a DC and Marvel crossover?

Would this be beneficial for the two studios?

In short, this would be more beneficial for DC and Warner Bros than for Marvel Studios. As mentioned above, Marvel has seen much more success than DC under Kevin Feige, who changed the course of superhero films in the last ten years. The studio took risks that paid off, and the rewards were well-deserved. In comparison, DC has had recurring issues with the plot, timelines, and growing its universe. This could be for several reasons, which include the constant change in creators and their differing visions. Man of Steel seemed like a promising start to a new DCEU, but now Henry Cavill has been removed from the role of Superman, and someone else will take his place. This is not a good look for the studio.

But Kevin Feige is exactly what DC needs. Warner Bros’ plan when enlisting James Gunn as the head of DC Studios was to follow Marvel’s lead by having their version of Kevin Feige. And while this is a bright idea, and James Gunn certainly seems capable, it may benefit them more to have the real deal attached to their projects. And considering Marvel’s success, this would help DC reach the same level of success as the MCU. And most importantly, Feige’s consistent leadership would open the doors for more between the two studios, including crossovers between DC and Marvel characters.

How would a crossover on that scale work?

The AI images released by the Instagram user were not just a burst of creativity. They are based on the SkyBox Amalgam Secret Crisis of the Infinity Hours from 1996. This is a set of trading cards that showcase famous Marvel and DC comic book characters combined in an exciting storyline. Unfortunately, because this crossover happened outside the comic books, fans quickly forgot about it. However, it does present the perfect opportunity for a crossover of this nature.

It saw Thanos combined with Darkseid to form Thanoseid, who then teamed up with Doctor Doomsday in a plot to destroy the Amalgam Universe. They combined the plotlines from various comics, including the Infinity Gauntlet Saga and Secret Wars, which saw Thanoseid wielding ‘Infinity-Links’ instead of the infinity stones.

Would you like a crossover where Marvel and DC characters are combined?