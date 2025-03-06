With Spider-Man 4 set to swing into theatres on July 31, 2026, speculation surrounding the next instalment in the hero’s journey has certainly begun to amp up. There have been teasers of potential villains and plotlines, hints at major character developments, and even speculation about potential crossovers with other Marvel heroes. Still, nothing could have prepared fans for scooper @MyTimeToShineH’s most recent bombshell.

According to a report by Comic Book Movie, the leaker has disclosed that the web-slinger might wind up on Battleworld for the upcoming film. But there is also a good chance that “a lot” of Spider-People will appear in the next venture, which could signal a Spider-Island-like event.

For those who are unfamiliar, Battleworld is a patchwork planet composed of the pieces of destroyed universes. This might be a direct outcome of the multiverse chaos that is building in the next MCU films, particularly with the arrival of a figure like Doctor Doom on the horizon. The concept of Battleworld is significant as it could serve as a transitional setting between the release of Avengers: Doomsday next year and the Secret Wars film set for 2027.

This certainly adds some plausibility to the claims that Peter Parker will traverse Battleworld in the upcoming film. And that’s precisely why Spider-Man fans are buzzing about this latest rumour.

But even with all the doors this potential storyline could open, the fanbase is split over the story direction. Conorj398 and other Reddit users argue that the Battleworld setting makes perfect sense now that the multiverse is in full swing, especially considering that the upcoming Spider film is jammed between two major Avengers films. However, fans like ZekeorSomething are all for a realistic, street-level story, especially after the emotional sacrifice the webslinger made in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Others, like Mtthom06, want to see Spider-Man go up against a more traditional, stronger villain than Vulture and bring a more straightforward story back to the forefront.

But then there’s also the intiguing Spider-Island theory. The comics depict Spider-Island as a New York where everyone suddenly finds themselves with spider powers. The twist? Not everyone uses those powers for good, and chaos ensues.

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel has a history of delivering surprising twists, and a Spider-Island extravaganza may be the perfect surprise for Spider-Man 4. Imagine a New York overrun with a swarm of Spider-people and Peter Parker having to clean up the mess. It’s out there, fun, and could give fans the street-level superhero action they’ve been craving.

Of course, the gossip mill has also churned out rumours that Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2099 could all make cameo appearances in the upcoming film. If that’s the case, then Spider-Man 4 seems destined to become yet another multiversal thrill ride and a likely box-office behemoth.

Even though it’s far too soon to say for sure what surprises and turns the movie’s creators have in store for viewers, seeing Spidey travel across multiple worlds and come across different versions of himself could be one of the best ways to follow up the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yet, we wholeheartedly understand fans’ reservations about the hero exploring more multiverse madness.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a street-level adventure with our Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. Not only that, but fans also want to see some kind of payoff for his huge sacrifice in No Way Home.

The film ended with the hero making the ultimate sacrifice by essentially erasing his identity from the memory of everyone, including those he loves. So, it would only make sense for the sequel to address the consequences of that choice by letting him rebuild his life—without the interference of other dimensions, that is.

The last film in the franchise left us believing that this could certainly be the plot for the next story, given that No Way Home ended with Spidey returning to Queens, listening in on police radio transmissions, and wearing a handmade suit again.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

However, it’s more likely that Sony would try to go big to make up for the poor performance of their more recent films, especially since Madame Web and Kraven The Hunter have failed miserably at the box office. This could see the studio switch from a street-level plot to one more multiverse-based, but we won’t know for sure until we hear more official news from Sony about the next Spider-Man film.

Until then, you can see The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theatres on July 25, 2025, as we wait for Spider-Man 4, which will be released in July 2026.