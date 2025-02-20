Marvel Studios is putting aside recent chatter about so-called ‘superhero fatigue’ in favour of offering fans even more of their favourite characters brawling, bulldozing, and bantering their way through new crime-fighting escapades. Of course, if those characters are Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist, you’d have to admit to being at least a little bit thrilled about the possibility of The Defenders getting back together in the MCU. And based on recent statements from Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, this reunion might happen much sooner than we think.

Image Credit: Netflix

With the March premiere of Daredevil’s new Born Again series around the corner, fans are getting ready to welcome a new era of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) into their homes. Ahead of the show’s debut next month, Entertainment Weekly had the opportunity to chat with Winderbaum about the upcoming show and whether we’ll ever see Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones reprise their roles as the beloved Defenders in the MCU. And Winderbaum had this to say about the latter.

“I can’t say much, but I’ll tell you that it’s so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox,” Winderbaum said, sparking additional speculation by saying, “But I can just say that all those variables [budgetary and resource-based restrictions] taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring.”

Image Credit: Netflix

Perhaps even more thrilling is the fact that this creates opportunities for even more MCU heroes to be given fresh life through Daredevil’s upcoming adventures. We already know that characters like Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will appear in the new series. Still, according to Winderbaum, the show could just as easily bring back characters like Élodie Yung’s Elektra or even the Japanese ninja clan The Hand.

“Who knows what the future brings? Once we arc out here, there’s obviously any number of stories that we’d want to revisit or pull from the comics that involve Elektra or the Hand or any part of the Daredevil mythos.”

Though it’s a lot of could-be at this point, Daredevil’s return does seem to offer the MCU and Netflix viewers a potentially thrilling fusion of their respective universes. So you won’t want to miss Daredevil: Born Again’s two-episode season premiere on Disney+ come March 4th.

Tell us, do you want the Defenders gang back in the MCU, or should they be shelved? Let us know in the comments.