Jaden Smith is one of those actors that you either love or hate. There’s no in-between with Will Smith’s son, who’s appeared in his fair share of films by this point. I’ve got to admit I enjoyed his performance in the 2010 Karate Kid remake. It was certainly no Ralph Macchio, but it was enjoyable. At the same time, I think I speak for everyone when I say that he was terrible in After Earth, although it’s not like he could do much with that one.

Now 26 years old, Jaden Smith is at his prime as a potential Will Smith successor. He’s now five years older than Will was when he starred in Fresh Prince. Having your dad be one of the most coveted celebrities in the ’90s must be a tough act to follow, but some fans believe Jaden might be the perfect pick to play one of the hottest Marvel characters right now.

The Miles Dilemma

A few years back, there were rumors that Jaden Smith was gearing up to play Miles Morales in a live-action film. Mostly fueled by speculation and cryptic Instagram posts, that project quickly turned out to be a hoax. Even so, the chances of a live-action Miles Morales film are through the roof. It’s no longer a matter of “If” but “When.”

Despite the Spider-Verse animated film universe facing some inconveniences , Miles remains a popular character among young Marvel fans. He’s easily the second most popular Spider-Man of all time, beating characters like Ben Reilly and Otto Octavius easily.

That said, we still don’t have a proper live-action Miles Morales – not even a cameo. That’s… Strange, to say the least, although I’m sure the upcoming Spider-Man live-action film – which is coming after Avengers: Doomsday – will change that.

RELATED: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Needs Venom

Jaden’s Spider Senses

If we look at Jaden Smith’s career now, he seems more enamored with fashion and music than acting. Much like his sister, Willow, music has become Jaden’s life. Recently, he released a new musical project called 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love .

As far as movies are concerned, Jaden Smith hasn’t appeared in a single film since 2020’s Life in a Year. He would appear a year later in a documentary about Scott Mescudi’s life, A Man Named Scott, but he’s been notoriously absent from films since then.

A couple of years back, Smith became the talk of online denizens who noted he was looking “unwell,” so to speak . Fortunately, he’s looking much better these days – enough so that he might be a great pick for Miles Morales based on looks alone. However, there’s also the small matter of “acting”.

Jaden isn’t precisely a classical actor. Fans have long noted his stilted delivery, lack of emotion, and an overall sense that he isn’t trying to act at all. Still, things have been moving fast for Jaden Smith these last couple of years, as his musical projects tell us.

If any actor truly understands Miles Morales’ journey of living up to a predecessor’s legacy, it would be Jaden Smith. His real-life relationship with fame, coupled with being the son of a Hollywood icon, gives him a unique perspective that would make him deeply resonate with Miles’ character. However, as some fans have noted , Miles’ Latin American heritage is also integral to his character, and Jaden isn’t precisely of Puerto Rican descent by any means.

Still, I’m sure that Jaden Smith could deliver an interesting take on Miles Morales if given the chance. It wouldn’t be the first time an unlikely comic book casting turned out to be a massive success. Remember when they got one of the cowboys from Brokeback Mountain to play the Joker?

RELATED: Hancock 2: Is Will Smith’s Superhero Film Getting A Sequel?

Tell us, would you like to see Jaden Smith as Miles Morales in Sony’s Marvel Universe?