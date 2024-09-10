Not only did Spider-Man: No Way Home bring together three different versions of everyone’s favourite superhero, but it also gave us some closure on the lives of our favourite Peter Parkers from three different universes. If you paid close attention, you might have noticed that Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man essentially became Batman in his world.

Spider-Man Is A Tragic Hero Like Batman

However, a thing that most fans choose to overlook is that Spider-Man is a deeply tragic hero. Sure, the constant banter and flashy costume make it seem like he is all jokes and fun, but Peter’s story is just as tragic as that of Batman.

That’s why it was so refreshing to hear that Tobey Maguire’s version of the character “made it work” with his Mary Jane; the ending of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 was somewhat ambiguous about the future of the couple, but it seems that they managed to live happily ever after.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man: A Bitter Transformation

The same can’t be said about Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, though. In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield’s Spider-Man reveals that, after Gwen Stacy’s death, he became a much bitter version of the hero.

Garfield’s trilogy was cut short due to the box-office failure of Amazing Spider-Man 2. Due to this, the only moment we ever see of Spidey after Gwen’s death is his fight against Rhino. Even worse, we never see the actual battle as the movie fades to black before the two foes trade blows.

A Spider-Man Driven By Vengeance

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield tells Tom Holland’s Peter Parker that, after he failed to save Gwen, he became a much different version of Spider-Man: one that doesn’t hold back any punches. This is a surprising turn for Garfield’s character, as it would imply that his Spider-Man, who is often seen as one of the goofier ones so far, essentially became a violent vigilante out of trauma.

So far, Garfield’s Peter Parker has been the only version of the character to suffer the death of two people he holds dear, being Uncle Ben and Gwen Stacy. In both cases, Peter blames himself for their demises, and to a certain extent, the kind of is partially responsible for their deaths.

However, what Spider-Man: No Way Home’s line of dialogue seems to imply is that this Peter Parker chose a path of vengeance after Gwen’s death. Spider-Man has always been seen as a powerful yet noble hero: this is the kind of Marvel character that would never think about punching down or using excessive force.

Having a Spider-Man who “doesn’t hold any punches” is certainly an interesting turn of events, especially since it seems like he’s also somewhat interested in the Venom symbiote.

Unfulfilled Potential And Future Hopes

In a conversation between the three Peters, Garfield shows disappointment when he learns that he is the only version of Spider-Man who hasn’t met an alien yet. Though this could be a subtle jab at the fact that he never got to see his trilogy concluded, it could also point us as to where the third Amazing Spider-Man movie was headed.

It makes perfect sense for Garfield’s Spidey to let the symbiote take control of him: having lost Gwen and his desire to get rid of any villain by any means necessary, this Peter would have happily embraced the powers of a symbiote parasite.

With a Spider-Man that became essentially Batman, it’s a shame to see that we never got Garfield’s entire trilogy. Sure, the second Amazing Spider-Man film was a mess, but that doesn’t mean that the actor didn’t give it his all in his performance. For now, let’s just hope that we can catch a glimpse at what Garfield’s Peter life is like after Spider-Man: No Way Home sometime in the future.

