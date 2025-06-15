Scott Adkins’ latest action affair Diablo, co-starring Marko Zaror, rips. In fact, the only people who dislike the movie are those without taste. It shouldn’t be a major surprise that Diablo rocks, though, since Adkins has long established himself as one of the most reliable and entertaining stars in the genre. Even when the film’s budget is less than the price of a chicken baguette, he shows up and puts on a display that has everyone jumping out of their seats and fistpumping the air.

So, tell me then, why isn’t one of the best martial arts actors in the world in the Mortal Kombat 2 movie? I mean, the part of Johnny Cage was right there for the taking. Yeah, Karl Urban is likely to kill it as Johnny – and he’s a terrific performer who never misses in anything he’s in – but Adkins was born for the role. He’s around the same age as Urban. He’s a real-life martial arts-trained actor who stars almost exclusively in the action genre and possesses a legion of followers. He knows how to deliver killer and corny one-liners. Peeps, he is Johnny Cage.

Joe Taslim thought that Scott Adkins was perfect for Johnny Cage too

In 2021, before the release of Mortal Kombat, Joe Taslim, who plays Sub-Zero in the film, appeared on Adkins’ The Art of Action podcast. The conversation turned to the possibility of Scott Adkins appearing in Mortal Kombat 2. Taslim told Adkins he’d not only love for him to appear in the sequel but also that he’d like to see him as Johnny Cage. The best part? Adkins said he’d be down for it.

Now, Taslim’s opinion should matter, because this is the man who put on a master class of brutality and violence in The Raid and The Night Comes for Us, which also happens to be the best action movie of all time (disagree? That’s okay, you can’t be right all the time). If Taslim sees the value in Adkins as Johnny, so too should everyone else, because he knows martial arts ability when he sees it.

As fans, we are allowed to feel robbed of the chance to see Taslim versus Adkins on screen in Mortal Kombat 2. Yes, Taslim’s Sub-Zero dies in Mortal Kombat, but the actor is confirmed to return for the sequel – presumably as Noob Saibot. While this doesn’t automatically guarantee that Noob would face off against Johnny, it surely would have been a consideration with Taslim and Adkins on set.

Look, Mortal Kombat 2 sounds like it will be good anyway

According to director Timo Tjahjanto, who has absolutely no financial incentive to lie here or to be a studio shill, Mortal Kombat 2 “rules.” It’s huge praise from the man who did The Night Comes for Us and The Shadow Strays – this isn’t McG, people! – so fans should have every right to feel excited about the movie.

That said, we’re still allowed to bemoan the lack of Scott Adkins in Mortal Kombat 2. Although, the reason for his absence may be more obvious than nefarious in the grand scheme of things. Mortal Kombat 2 was filmed in Australia, so it’s likely that Warner Bros. made full use of the tax breaks and incentives that come with shooting in the country. A byproduct of this is that the film needs to cast a certain quota of Australasian actors and crew members. Since Karl Urban is from New Zealand, he fits the mold – plus, it also helps that he’s a globally renowned actor, which doesn’t hurt when trying to put more butts in seats.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for Scott Adkins as Johnny Cage, but there’s always Mortal Kombat 3, right? Just as long as they don’t cast him as Kurtis Stryker, because no one wants to see that doofus on screen.

Tell us, would you have liked to see Scott Adkins as Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat 2 movie? Let us know in the comments.