Move over Jamie Lee Curtis, there’s a new Scream Queen in town. Jenna Ortega has slayed her way to the top of the horror genre with standout performances in recent hit slasher and horror films (like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and American Carnage). That said, the 20-year-old actress first caught the audience’s attention as the amazingly deadpan Wednesday Addams in her titular Netflix show. To say that Ortega is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry would be a severe understatement.

A New Icon

As Wednesday Addams, Ortega crafted an icon for a new generation. Her memorable portrayal was tailor-made to go viral, with dance sequences and one-liners feeling as if they were designed to inspire endless memes and social media chatter. Netflix claimed the series drew millions of viewing hours in its first three weeks – proof of the massive appeal of both the show and Ortega’s magnetic performance.

It’s this combination of acting chops and internet buzz that positions Ortega as the perfect Scream Queen for the streaming landscape. Like Curtis, Ortega has proven she can lead and add depth to major horror franchises like Scream. But she also understands what makes characters click and resonate with younger digital-native audiences.

Jenna Ortega’s Horror Cred: Scream and Beyond

With thousands of online fans clamoring for more Wednesday, Ortega also has proved more than capable as the leading lady in some great slasher flicks, including the most recent revivals of the Scream franchise. Her 2022 role as Tara Carpenter in Scream showed Ortega has true Scream Queen potential. In the fifth installment of the iconic slasher franchise, Ortega stole scenes as the feisty and gutsy Tara. She delivered a raw and emotional performance that anchored the film while still unleashing satisfying scares.

However, when it comes to horror, Ortega reached new heights with her role in X, also released in 2022. In this modern slasher, Ortega further cemented her disposition for horror, as she starred in a film with no previous mythos or an established franchise, like Wednesday or Scream.

A True Horror Enthusiast

True Jenna Ortega fans, however, know that the actress has been in more than just Wednesday and Scream. Some might even know her from her role in You‘s second season – just more proof that Ortega naturally gravitates towards horror, as a Scream Queen would.

With inspired performances in everything she’s in, Jenna Ortega has staked her claim as horror’s new leading lady. She brings depth, intelligence, and just the right amount of eerie charm to her complex heroines. Ortega breathes new life into the meek characters often seen in slashers.

The Jamie Lee Curtis for a New Generation

In many aspects, one could say that Ortega is the Jamie Lee Curtis for the streaming generation. With roles all across the horror genre, and demonstrating a range that most actors would love to have, Ortega might be the new icon for die-hard horror fans.

Just like Curtis defined the genre for decades, moviegoers can expect Ortega’s influence – and endless memes of her acclaimed performances – to impact the genre for years to come. She’s both a talented actress and a digital sensation, making her the perfect Scream Queen for a new generation.