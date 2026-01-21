It looks like luxury and good times, but acting stays serious business. When famous faces decide they’ve got the chops for a major Hollywood movie, you usually get premium cringe. Some realise fast they’re not actor material. Others cling to the spotlight, stubborn since the 2020s, cameras rolling. You’ve seen it: flat reads, dead eyes, confidence doing all the work. In 2026, we’re lining up ten of these stars. Fame ages well. Performances don’t. Here are 10 actors who can’t act.

10. Common (Lonnie Rashid Lynn)

Image Credit: Apple TV

Although Common is known for his rapping, he’s shown up in plenty of Hollywood movies and TV shows lately. You’ve seen his deathly stares and his strong physical presence, especially in John Wick 2. But we’ve yet to see any depth to Common’s performances. He’s always just Common playing Common.

9. Steven Seagal

Image Credit: Facebook

Steven Seagal once ruled action shelves, then clung to the “tough guy” persona long past its sell-by date. You’ve seen this movie before. Wooden stares, endless scowls, zero growth. By the late 2010s, it got rough. He’s been mostly silent since 2019, and your curiosity dies fast once you check those IMDb scores. Nevertheless, Seagal is back in 2026 with a new Temu version of The Expendables.

8. Mark Wahlberg

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Mark Wahlberg’s acting isn’t broken. It’s calibrated. You see it every time he stops stretching and just shows up as himself. That’s the sweet spot. He knows his range and works inside it, which is why Ted and The Other Guys click.

7. Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Taylor Swift

The idea of having the world’s leading pop sensation in your film should be great for marketing purposes. However, when you notice that Swift’s most prominent acting credit was for 2019’s Cats, that’s when you realize you’re better off staying at the top of the music industry.

6. Cara Delevingne

Image Credit: FX

The transition from high-fashion modeling to acting proved trickier than expected for Delevingne. While she approaches roles with enthusiasm, her performances, particularly in leading spots like Paper Towns and Valerian, fall flat and lack the range an actor needs.

5. Dakota Johnson

Image Credit: Adidas

The Fifty Shades star has struggled with more demanding roles, and with toxic fans who label her a “nepo baby” for her industry connections, proving that coming from a dynasty of acting talents isn’t a guarantee of success in Hollywood.

4. Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly)

Image Credit: IMDB

MGK keeps popping up where you least expect him. In a 2018-ish Bird Box moment, then again in Project Power on Netflix, he shows real effort. You can feel it. The problem is reps. With a short résumé, his sincerity reads like a guest verse, not a full track.

3. Dwayne Johnson

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Yes, he might be one of the most successful household names in Hollywood, but audiences are steadily growing bored with Dwayne Johnson playing the same “suave and manly comic relief” character in every movie he’s ever been in. The Smashing Machine has changed all that, however.

2. Jennifer Lopez

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez nails the triple threat. You see it every time she sings, dances, or produces like a boss. Acting trips her up. It lingers in that stubborn “meh” zone, no matter the gloss. Sorry to the dozen Gigli stans guarding VHS copies, still dreaming of a remake.

1. Gal Gadot

Image Credit: Disney

While most celebrities in this list have been occasional actors, Gal Gadot has become a full-time Hollywood regular, much to the detriment of movie buffs everywhere. Her flat delivery and unenthusiastic performances don’t match her stunning looks, leaving us to wonder how she keeps landing high-profile roles.

RELATED: 15+ Times Hollywood Made Beautiful Actors Look Ugly — and Nailed It