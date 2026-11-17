Writer-director Ken Sanzel reunites with Nicolas Cage after they last collaborated on Kill Chain in 2019. And this time, he cast Cage as a shady criminal who only goes by the nickname “The Son of a Bitch” (credited as SOB). Right from the start, Sanzel doesn’t waste time going in medias res, focusing on the SOB cracking a safe, supposedly housing $11 million in an FBI stash house one night, while his partner is on lookout in case of the first responders.

Of course, things aren’t what SOB expects, as he only finds a handful of cash and a hard drive. His partner seems to be very particular about the latter, and what follows next is a shootout in the dark and an eventual getaway. While on the highway, SOB agrees with his partner’s suggestion of getting some ice cream despite the odd hours.

Nicolas Cage’s Performance: A Prosthetic Nose, Amber Glasses and a Scooby-Doo Voice

Image Credit: Independent Film Company

It turns out that he has a key to a diner that’s already closed. The opening scene brings out the unhinged best in Cage’s showy acting. He talks fast, and I can’t help but notice his cartoon-like, high-pitched falsetto sounds like Matthew Lillard playing Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo movies. His vocal quirks match well with a heavy yet crooked prosthetic nose, tinted amber glasses, and a dark perm, like he’s straight out of the ’70s trapped in a contemporary era. Likewise, he’s committed to his role, and the very reason that got me interested in Best Pancakes in the County in the first place, only to realize he’s nowhere to be seen for the bulk of the runtime.

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Where Is Nicolas Cage in Best Pancakes in the County? Missing for Most of the Runtime

Instead, most of the movie highlights a series of confrontations and standoffs inside the same remote diner in daylight. We are introduced to Cookie (Justin Long) and Dolly (Shelley Hennig), the only two staff managing the diner as a cook and a waitress. It doesn’t take long before things escalate with the arrival of two groups: hired guns led by Ryder (Ravi Patel), who work for SOB, and the others, a corrupt FBI agent, Margot (Lauren German), and her equally rogue team, along with a sniper (Tetiana Dar) already in position outside the diner.

The movie’s title comes into play later when one of the agents goes through the menu and is curious about the “best pancakes in the county”. The movie takes place predominantly in and around the diner, with Sanzel aping the Quentin Tarantino-esque path. But the so-called quippy and witty dialogue often misses the mark, and the introduction of colorful characters with different personalities, such as an agent who’s allegedly a vegan, doesn’t come across as interesting as I thought.

Justin Long and Shelley Hennig Carry the Movie Until Cage Returns

Image Credit: Independent Film Company

The plot is pretty much about waiting for the SOB’s arrival, and while they’re at it, we see them pass the time arguing, teasing, and debating, with Cookie and Dolly caught in the middle, trying their best to remain calm. The lack of Cage is sorely missed here, and the movie in turn relies heavily on Long and Hennig to shoulder the movie. Well, at least, the two don’t end up as mere placeholders since they manage to play their parts well, particularly since their characters seemingly aren’t who they turn out to be, giving them ample room to stretch their contrasting on-screen dynamic.

Too bad the rest of the supporting characters are forgettable, while the otherwise pressure-cooker situation within the confines of a single location is largely hampered by a haphazardly staged shootout with shoddy CG blood and a climactic finale that’s frustratingly dark to see what’s going on.

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The movie does come alive to an extent with Cage’s SOB showing up in the third act, trying his best to spice things up as he plays off against some of the characters who have been anticipating his arrival. For all the conflicts, messes, and hidden agendas that Sanzel tries to build in his storytelling with mostly uneven results, I was expecting he would save the best for last, only to find the movie wraps up in a rather hasty payoff.

Best Pancakes in the County is playing in select U.S. theaters and on digital platforms from Nov. 20, 2026.

Best Pancakes in the County A cunning criminal returns to his remote diner after a botched FBI heist, where rival assassins, corrupt agents, and an underestimated waitress collide in a deadly confrontation. Studio: Beno Films, Caliwood Pictures, Distributed by Independent Film Company Running Time: 98 minutes Release Date: November 20, 2026 Cast: Nicolas Cage, Justin Long, Shelley Hennig, Ravi Patel Director: Ken Sanzel Writers: Ken Sanzel Genre: Crime, Thriller Box Office: N/A