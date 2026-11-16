Netflix’s 2026 film output has been largely what you find skidding in a toilet; however, Never Surrender turned out to be quite the surprise. Much like anything else that’s good on the streaming service, there has been no marketing or promotion around it, but the audience has spoken and helped to propel this action movie to the top of the charts.

Never Surrender follows the story of Hari (played by Lukman Sardi), a retired soldier who lives out in the middle of nowhere. He’s never had much of a relationship with his grandchildren, Putri (Callista Arum) and Dimas (Sulthan Hamonangan), but this changes when his son-in-law, Agus (Dennis Adhiswara), drops them off while he attends to an important business matter. Trouble comes knocking, though, so Hari needs to use his military skills to protect Putri, Dimas, and himself from danger.

There’s a Rambo quality to Never Surrender, especially in terms of Hari’s narrative arc. He’s a man who has been traumatized by what he was forced to do and see as a soldier. Like many people who served in the past, he was not provided enough mental health support when he returned home – or he rejected it – so he never processed and dealt with the trauma in a healthy manner. This influenced Hari’s relationship with his daughter. He never managed to fix this before she passed away, but he gets a second chance with his grandkids. To do so, though, he’ll need to face the violence he has tried to suppress for so long. Yet this might be the only thing that keeps him and the kids alive here.

As we mentioned in the review of Ghost in the Cell, there’s something special taking place in Indonesian cinema. It’s not really new, though, as any action fan has known about the brilliance of The Raid, The Night Comes for Us, and such. The country’s filmmakers and actors continue to surprise and deliver unmatched spectacle in the action genre, producing the kind of films that put Hollywood’s shaky-cam bulls**t to shame. The films are hard-hitting, high-quality, and never short on brutal action.

Image Credit: Netflix

Never Surrender might not find itself in the same league as The Raid and The Night Comes for Us, but it’s a taut effort that deeply understands what the audience wants here. The story doesn’t try to get too cute or tie bows all around it. Instead, it values a simple, human-led setup that leads to natural conflict. A good parent, or grandparent in this case, is likely to throw hands at anybody who dares to harm their child, so it’s relatable to see Hari turn into a one-man army here.

Hilariously, one reviewer complained about the action scenes being too long. Not sure what the person expected out of a film called Never Surrender, but the issues onscreen weren’t going to be resolved by hashtags and passive-aggressive tweeting about the other parties. It’s like complaining that a comedy film is too funny – isn’t this what you signed up for in the first place? In fact, Never Surrender lives up to its end of the bargain, bringing the blood, bullets, and blades to the party.

Image Credit: Netflix

There’s a tease for Never Surrender 2 at the end of the movie, and honestly, it would be welcome to see Lukman Sardi return as Hari and beat the brakes off bad guys once again. Netflix hasn’t done enough to merit the subscription fees as of late, but if it continues to greenlight efforts like Never Surrender – and give less money to whatever brainfart Meghan Markle has next – maybe it’ll return to its glory days.

Where to watch Never Surrender: The Indonesian action thriller is streaming on Netflix .