Although the release date has been pushed back to the beginning of December, Marvel fans are looking forward to Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the latest tactical RPG game coming out of the creators of the XCOM series. The game is said to be a completely new combat style, something the developers (Firaxis Games) have never before attempted, so it is looking extremely promising. With the Marvel title currently on preorder, here is everything we know about Midnight Suns so you can make an educated decision about whether you want to buy the game or preorder it.

RELATED: New Midnight Suns Trailer Introduces Very Angry Wolverine

2K Games And Firaxis Games

Famously known for their work on some of the world’s most famous tactical games, Sid Meier’s Civilizations franchise, and the XCOM games, 2K Games and Firaxis Games are now working on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, in collaboration with Marvel Games. Players may think they would be getting a similar experience as they did with XCOM: Chimera Squad but they would be entirely wrong. This article explains that Firaxis Games created an entirely new tactical RPG combat system for Midnight Suns. The game features a comic book story arc and multiple characters from Marvel Comics properties such as Midnight Sons, Avengers, X-Men, Runaways and many more.

Akeem Lawanson at IGN chatted to two of the masterminds at Firaxis Games, creative director Jake Solomon and Garth DeAngelis about the upcoming game and they admitted that it had started as another XCOM but trying to mash superhero mechanics into it didn’t work out and they ended up having to design a whole new game. XCOM has some signature features like the fact that characters are only human, they are fragile, need to take cover when they are under fire, need to be wary of their health points, and their abilities are “notorious” for failing now and again, they can miss their shots, and they do random amounts of damage. All of this was almost impossible to marry with the mechanics of a superhero game, because who wants a superhero that misses? As a result, none of their normal mechanics is included in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and they had to create an entirely new turn-based tactics game, which was a new experience for them.

Story

“Set in the darker, supernatural side of the Marvel Universe, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG that sees you fighting alongside and forging friendships with iconic superheroes.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is loosely based on the comic story arc of Midnight Sons, where the evil organization throughout Marvel history, Hydra, has summoned the Demon Queen, Lilith, and she is terrorizing the world with her demons, corrupting various Marvel heroes and villains into followers of the Demonic Lilith, all willing to serve their evil master in mind, body and soul.

Players, with the help of the Midnight Suns, must wage a war against these despicable creatures to save their friends and the rest of the world from Lilith’s evil, and her dangerous supernatural warriors. Lilith is so powerful she is thought to be on the same level of power as Thanos and can turn even the strongest-willed heroes against their fellow teammates, as she did with The Incredible Hulk.

Those who are corrupted by the Demon Queen Lilith are not only mentally changed, but physically, as they take on a demonic appearance to reflect the corruption that has taken place. Now sporting horns, sometimes green fire, and scale-hide-like skin, it is easy to tell who has been turned towards the servitude of their new mother.

The plot of the game is reportedly incredibly rich and compelling without feeling like the developers have tried to stuff too much into the game. Of course, it wouldn’t be Marvel without its signature comic book flavour, but the game has been mildly criticized for the kid-friendliness of the script considering the darker grand scheme of things.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns doesn’t go as far as to have multiple endings, but the story elements that players will see throughout the game depend on the choices that players make throughout it and the heroes that they choose to become friends with, and that is truly where the RPG element comes into the game, that and the customizability of the playable character.

RELATED: The Marvel Character Sylvester Stallone Would Love To Play

Gameplay and Combat

The development team at Firaxis Games and 2K had their work cut out for them as they needed to develop an entirely new tactical game, different from their work in Civilizations and XCOM. As a result, they developed a unique tactics system with pick-up and play mechanics, a card system for character’s abilities, modifications for their abilities, environmental factors that can be used to your advantage, and just an awesome and unique combat system where players have to be tactical and smart about their gameplay.

Players take on the role of one of the Midnight Suns, fighting alongside iconic heroes against the threat of the Mother of Demons and her army.

This is a card-based combat system where players draw a set number of cards during each turn of combat based on the heroes, they choose to take with them on their missions. Although players can take only three characters on missions with them, the cards are drawn randomly, and can all come from one character’s card pool in any given turn, or many. The randomness of the cards makes figuring out how to make epic combos much more rewarding. Every hero has a deck that is composed of four attack and four support cards that can be collected throughout the game and can also be levelled up.

Positioning during combat plays a big role in turn-based tactical games like this one, especially because in Marvel’s Midnight Suns you only get one move per turn, and that is for your whole team, not per hero, so only one hero can take movement in a whole round of combat. Combat is reported to flow incredibly well, and there are environmental elements that can be used to players’ advantage, like throwing heavy objects or vaulting over structures for a better vantage point

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has some awesome RPG elements, like the mechanic that allows you to explore your central hub, The Abbey, between missions, and complete relationship side quests for your teammates, building stronger relationships with that character. You get rewarded for the time that you spend levelling up your friendships with character as it unlocks new options during combat as well as thematically-appropriate costumes. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough time in the game to become best friends with everyone in one game, but that is perhaps just more reason to play the game multiple times. Also, characters can disapprove of the choices you make throughout the game, and your playstyle, so keep that in mind if you want to build a relationship with a specific character.

The game has a crafting system where players can collect crafting reagents hidden around The Abbey and find hidden challenge missions and snippets of lore around the Midnight Suns’ new hideout.

Characters

Some former Avengers form part of the Midnight Suns, namely Wolverine, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Iron Man. Some characters are usually part of the New Mutants like Nico Minoru, and Magik and some are usually solo players like Blade and Ghost Rider.

When the creative directors were asked about the mechanics of the heroes, they said that while there are basic character outlines, like Wolverine has lots of severe attacks and the ability to independently regain health (an important element of his mutant abilities) and Captain America’s shield makes him a great asset for defending his team, all characters can be steered in the direction of the player’s choosing. Characters can be either defensive or offensive, which is entirely up to the player.

Jake Solomon playfully shared that Magik was his favourite character, as he designed her himself to play her, making her a balanced yet powerful and interesting character to play. So for players who want to excel in the game, he mentioned that they should consider keeping her on their team.

Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, was brought into the limelight as one of the heroes turned villains in Lilith’s army, but notably, during a video where Solomon breaks down the release trailer, Scarlet Witch is part of the playable character’s lineup. He shared that this is because her story unfolds at the heart of the story, and is something that players discover throughout the game.

The Hunter is an original character that Firaxis Games added to the game that is a new fully playable hero, completely customizable, and how players step into the shoes of one of the Midnight Suns in a truly organic way. What’s awesome about these new characters is that they are fully voiced, despite players’ ability to customize everything from their gender and the abilities they develop or ‘unlock’, to their appearance. Despite every player being able to create their unique version of The Hunter, they have a very deep and well-established lore and backstory, being an ancient warrior that is awoken from centuries of slumber to aid in the fight against Lilith, who just so happens to be their mother. The Abbey was their sleeping place and now functions as their mystical secret base that is used to house and defend the legendary Midnight Suns.

A thirteenth, unnamed character is said to be revealed when players finish the game for the first time, and already has two unique skins set aside for them once they become playable for owners of the Season Pass or the Legendary Edition of the game.

RELATED: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: What We Hope to See

Different Editions Of The Games

There are a few different editions of Marvel’s Midnight Suns that are available for preorder at the moment, starting with the Standard Edition. The Standard Edition of the game, also known as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version, doesn’t come with any fun skins or options but is the most affordable version of the game available.

The Enhanced Edition of the game is a step up in price from the Standard, and is for ‘current gen’ consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X | S. You will also get the Enhanced Premium Pack which has five premium skins, Captain America’s Future Soldier, Captain Marvel’s Mar-Vell, Magik’s Phoenix 5, Nico Minoru’s Sister Grimm, and Wolverine’s X-Force.

The Digital+ Edition of the game is the only edition that is purely digital and comes with the premium skins from the previous edition, as well as six more, Blade’s Demon Hunter, Captain America’s Captain of the Guard, Iron Man’s Iron Knight, Nico Minoru’s Shadow Witch, Ghost Rider’s Spirit of Vengeance, and Magik’s New Mutant.

The Legendary Edition of the game includes the Season Pass for the game as well as all 23 premium skins, including the 11 from the previous editions, Wolverine’s Cowboy Logan, Blade’s 1602, Iron Man’s Bleeding Edge, Ghost Rider’s Death Knight, Doctor Strange’s Strange Future Supreme, Scarlet Witch’s Boss Witch and Fallen Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man’s Symbiote and Demon Spider, as well as two additional skins for an unannounced hero that players will have to unlock by finishing the game

Preorder Bonuses, Free Skins, and an Art Book

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is currently available for preorder, and if players preorder any of the editions that are currently available, they will get the Doctor Strange Defenders Skin. There is also an option to get a free skin just by signing up for 2K’s marketing emails on the game’s official website, which will grant players Blade’s Nightstalker skin, an exclusive skin that seems to only be available through this method.

There will also be an official art book coming out alongside the game that will have exclusive interviews with the development team, as well as the concept art for the game. The book will be a hardcover tome available when the game eventually launches in December.

RELATED: Disney+ Should Give Marvel’s Inhumans Another Chance

Midnight Suns Season Pass

The Season Pass is automatically available as part of the Legendary Edition or can be purchased as a standalone product. The post-launch Season Pass content grants players immediate access to the Legendary Premium pack that comes with the Legendary Edition of the game, including all 23 premium skins, without having to buy the Legendary Edition.

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass will also add four Downloadable Content packs, but it hasn’t been revealed when these post-launch DLC packs will be released for the game. We do know, however, that each DLC will add a new character to the fold, unlock new story missions, upgrade The Abbey, unlock new skins and outfits, and more.

The first character to join will be Deadpool (look forward to some signature fourth-wall breaks), followed by Venom, Morbius, and Storm. Those who have been following along with the story of Marvel’s Midnight Suns might be shocked to see Venom joining the good team considering he is one of the first to be corrupted by the Mother of Demons and featured as one of the mini-bosses of the main game, but everybody’s favourite anti-hero seems to have taken a turn towards the good guys.

It hasn’t been made clear what else will be available with the Season Pass, but with examples from the Season Pass or Battle Pass from other games, we can assume that it will give players access to more skins, more collectables and more in general.

Release Date

The release date for the game was originally the 7th of October, but I think it’s pretty noticeable that this wasn’t the case. Marvel’s Midnight Suns was recently pushed back to the new release date of the 2nd of December, and the development team are extremely grateful for the little bit of extra time. According to Solomon and DeAngelis, the team were grateful because they were making something unlike anything they had made in the past, and wanted to put out something they could be proud of.

With a game that includes so many very different elements, like tactical gameplay and RPG elements, there are so many “dark corners” that they wanted to make sure they could “get up to snuff” and perfect before they allowed the game to release, and wanted the game to release at the same time for both PC and Consoles, and for them to have as equal of an experience as possible.

The community is hopeful that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be a more successful release than Marvel’s Avengers, which is arguably being kept alive through nothing but the updated skins that keep coming out for community members to collect. That being said, so far the reviews for Marvel’s Midnight Suns are glowing. The only complaint that some reviewers have had is the lack of versatility in the maps that you fight in, this is something I think most players will be able to overlook for all the wonderful RPG and tactical gameplay elements that we are about to be spoiled with on December 2nd.

What is your opinion on Marvel’s Midnight Suns?