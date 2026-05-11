If you’ve been following Stacey Dash’s career in Hollywood, you know it’s had its fair share of ups and downs. The ups were super high, as she appeared in some of the biggest TV shows and movies of the ’90s. But the downs were super low and involved addiction, controversial political commentary and choices she believes ultimately left her blacklisted in Hollywood. Her appearance as the very beautiful Dionne Davenport in Clueless had boys and girls dreaming of the chance to attend Bronson Alcott High School. But where is Stacey Dash now in 2026?

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Clueless continues to be a ’90s gem. It’s the type of film you could watch over and over and over agian. And even in 2026, it stands out for its comedy, dialogue, music and, of course, fashion and style. And that’s in many ways due to Alicia Silverstone’s Cher and Stacey Dash’s Dionne Davenport. The beautiful but over-the-top characters have gone on to be legendary, and their outfits are still picked during Halloween celebrations every year.

And, sure, while Clueless launched plenty of careers – like that of Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison and Brittany Murphy – Dash didn’t have the same luck (or at least not an easy journey). Yes, she’s had a steady bit of work since, but projects like Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Illegal in Blue, and Paper Soldiers are hardly the cream of the crop. In fact, many of them were straight to the DVD bargain bin.

Image Credit: Cinergi Productions

So, by the time the film hit its 30th anniversary in 2025, Dash, who is now 59 years old, has lived several very different lives in the public. She’s gone from acting and modeling to politics to presenting and then, now, in 2026, to having an Onlyfans account. “I’ve been blacklisted,” she admitted in a 2018 interview, explaining why she stopped appearing in bigger film and TV projects.

In 2021, Dash sat down on The Dr. Oz Show and explained her journey, her choices and some of the bad experiences she’s had along the way. At one point during her career, the actress was taking between 18 and 20 Vicodin pills a day. “It was my choice,” she told Dr. Oz. “The Vicodin filled that hole inside of me.”

By the time the interview aired, Dash was already five years sober and on her feet again. In the interview, she spoke about being introduced to cocaine at 16 and reaching a point where she “didn’t even want to live anymore.” It was hard stuff. And fans respected her honesty.

Then things were quiet for quite some time. Until Dash reunited with Alicia Silverstone on TikTok and teased a design-focused series in 2022. She was also mentioned in an Eminem song and dissed by a few celebrities in public.

But that didn’t stop her from finding peace and happiness. In May 2025, she posted a simple line on socials: “So much joy and peace.”

Stacey Dash might never reach the heights of her Clueless fame ever again (unless, of course, there’s some kind of reboot), but she seems content with where she is in her life. And that’s something Hollywood money just can’t buy.

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